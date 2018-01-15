Days after leaving Michigan State, WR Trishton Jackson is heading to Syracuse

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

It did not take long for wide receiver Trishton Jackson to formally announce what is next for his college football career. Just days after announcing his decision to leave Michigan State, Jackson says he is heading to Syracuse to continue his college football journey.

Jackson announced his decision to transfer to Syracuse on Twitter Monday afternoon.

“Forever grateful for the opportunities God has given me,” Jackson said. “Blessed to announce my new home, Syracuse University.”

Jackson will have to sit out the 2018 season due to NCAA transfer rules. Jackson will have two years of eligibility left to use at Syracuse once he becomes eligible again in 2019.

Jackson was Michigan State’s seventh-leading receiver with 12 receptions for 143 yards in 12 games last season.

