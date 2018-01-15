Ex-TCU wide receiver Isaiah Graham lands at Louisiana Tech

A month after announcing his decision to transfer out of the TCU football program, wide receiver Isaiah Graham has announced he has found a new place to call home. Graham announced he is transferring to Louisiana Tech for the remainder of his college football career.

“I am so blessed and excited to announce that I will be continuing my education and college football career at LA Tech University,” Graham announced on Twitter.

Graham will have to sit out the upcoming 2018 season due to NCAA transfer rules, but he will still have two years of eligibility to use at Louisiana Tech beginning in 2019. Louisiana Tech was one of the many schools to offer the former three-star recruit a scholarship during his recruiting process. Louisiana Tech will give Graham, a Louisiana native, a chance to play closer to home once he does become eligible again.

As a freshman, Graham played in nine games, in which he caught six passes for 68 yards. In the 2017 season, Graham appeared in 10 games and caught two passes for 16 yards.

