Georgia to get WR Terry Godwin, CB Deandre Baker back for another year

Georgia lost All-American linebacker Roquan Smith and an impactful senior class, but attrition from the 2017 team will not be as bad as it could have been. Wide receiver Terry Godwin and cornerback Deandre Baker announced separately Monday that they will each return for their respective senior seasons.

“I would like to thank The University Georgia for everything they’ve provided me with these past 3 years and the chance of the NFL but after a discuss with me and my family and my coaches I’ve decided to return for my senior year but 2017 was special and so will 2018…. Go Dawgs,” Godwin wrote in an Instagram post.

Wrote Baker in a Twitter post:

“Thank you University of Georgia for giving me the opportunity to capture one of my lifetime goals to become a NFL player. However after discussing this with my family and coaches I decided to return to Georgia to play my senior year. Go Dawgs!”

Godwin is Georgia’s top returning receiver with the loss of senior Javon Wims. He hauled in 38 passes for 639 yards and six touchdowns on the season.

Baker trails only fellow defensive back J.R. Reed as the Bulldogs’ top returning tackler with 44 stops to go with three interceptions and one TFL.