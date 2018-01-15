Georgia’s Roquan Smith declares for NFL Draft

Georgia’s defensive star Roquan Smith is turning pro. Smith waited until the final day to declare himself eligible for the 2018 NFL Draft with his decision being finalized on Monday, but his decision to transfer is far from shocking.
Smith was the anchor of Georgia’s defense in 2017, helping to lead the Bulldogs to an SEC championship and a trip to the College Football Playoff national championship. The 2017 Butkus Award winner also was named a Consensus All-American and SEC Defensive Player of the Year. On top of that, Smith received the SEC Championship Game MVP award. With his stock as high as it could possibly get, Smith made the easy decision to turn pro now and go into the NFL Draft as one of the top defensive prospects on the board.
In a recent post on The Monday Morning Quarterback from Sports Illustrated, Albert Breer suggested Smith might be the first player drafted in the NFL Draft that played in the recent Rose Bowl that also featured Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield. Smith led the SEC with 137 tackles in 15 games this past season (an average of 9.13 tackles per game). Smith also recorded 6.5 sacks and 14.0 TFL during Georgia’s run to the national championship game.
A month after announcing his decision to transfer out of the TCU football program, wide receiver Isaiah Graham has announced he has found a new place to call home. Graham announced he is transferring to Louisiana Tech for the remainder of his college football career.
“I am so blessed and excited to announce that I will be continuing my education and college football career at LA Tech University,” Graham announced on Twitter.
Graham will have to sit out the upcoming 2018 season due to NCAA transfer rules, but he will still have two years of eligibility to use at Louisiana Tech beginning in 2019. Louisiana Tech was one of the many schools to offer the former three-star recruit a scholarship during his recruiting process. Louisiana Tech will give Graham, a Louisiana native, a chance to play closer to home once he does become eligible again.
As a freshman, Graham played in nine games, in which he caught six passes for 68 yards. In the 2017 season, Graham appeared in 10 games and caught two passes for 16 yards.
As the deadline to declare for the NFL Draft early approached, Washington running back Myles Gaskin made the decision to put his NFL plans on hold for another year. Gaskin announced on Twitter he will be coming back for another season at Washington, giving the Huskies an experienced and talented back to rely on in the fall.
Gaskin had an impressive season running the football for Washington in 2017, but it was overshadowed by other brilliant rushing performances around the Pac-12 with Stanford’s Bryce Love and Arizona’s Khalil Tate stealing the spotlight for the majority of the season (Tate was a bit of a late bloomer on the national radar), and Oregon’s Royce Freeman, Colorado’s Phillip Lindsay, and USC’s Ronald Jones II all recording more rushing yards during the season. Gaskin rushed for 1,380 yards and a Pac-12 leading 21 touchdowns.
Washington will be a team with stability and consistency to offer next fall with Gaskin and quarterback Jake Browning set to return for the 2018 season, keeping the Huskies in a favorable position to be a Pac-12 contender. Washington won the Pac-12 and played in the College Football Playoff in 2016 and played came just short of playing for the Pac-12 championship in 2017 although they ended the year playing in the Fiesta Bowl. Look for the Huskies to be a popular Pac-12 preseason favorite in 2018.
The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the NFL Draft is today.
Ripping a page from Kyle Allen’s playbook, apparently, there’s another surprise quarterback addition to the draft pool.
With the deadline for declaring Monday, Chase Litton did just that as the Marshall quarterback announced Sunday afternoon that he is leaving collegiate eligibility on the table and heading to the NFL. Litton, who described it as “an extremely tough decision,” made the unexpected revelation on his personal Twitter account, with the football program confirming the decision a short time later in a press release.
“First and foremost, I want to thank my teammates – my brothers,” Litton said in the school-issued statement. “I wouldn’t have been able to accomplish anything like this without you. I want to thank Coach Doc Holliday and Marshall University for allowing me to be their quarterback for the past three seasons. My time in this prestigious program has readied me for this challenge and I will carry the ‘M’ around with me forever.
“I am because We Are.”
Litton joined Byron Leftwich, the seventh-overall pick in the 2003 NFL draft, as the only Thundering Herd quarterbacks to complete at least 60 percent of his passes in three straight seasons. A three-year starter, the 6-6, 232-pound Litton set career-highs in 2017 with 3,115 yards passing and 25 passing touchdowns.
“We thank Chase for his contribution to Marshall Football and wish him the best of luck moving forward,” said Thundering Herd head coach Doc Holliday.
One Pac-12 program’s home-run hire has been confirmed.
Sunday afternoon, reports surfaced that Kevin Sumlin had been hired as Rich Rodriguez‘s replacement at Arizona. Sunday night, the university announced that Sumlin is indeed the Wildcats’ new head football coach.
Sumlin will be introduced at a press conference Tuesday.
“This is a tremendous day for Arizona Football and I am thrilled to welcome Kevin to our family,” said athletic director Dave Heeke in a statement. “He is a proven winner who will have an immediate impact on not only our football program, but also on our department and University. An accomplished coach and an excellent recruiter, Kevin shares our vision and values and fits with who we are and who we want to be. His commitment to academics and to community service are a testament to his character. I have no doubt that Kevin will bring an exciting brand of football to Tucson and that championships will follow.”
“I am humbled and honored to join the Arizona Family,” said Sumlin. “With a strong foundation already in place, we will work quickly to assemble an elite coaching staff and immediately begin the work of establishing our culture, recruiting future Wildcats, and connecting with Wildcats past and present. We will win championships. We will graduate our players and they will contribute to the University in many ways while they are here. We will represent Arizona with class and pride. I want to thank President Robbins and Dave Heeke for the opportunity to be a part of something special and I cannot wait to get started.”
Sumlin spent the past six seasons as the head coach at Texas A&M, fired after going 51-26 overall and 25-23 in SEC play. In that same span, Rodriguez was 43-35 and 24-30 at UA.
In Sumlin’s first season with the Aggies, redshirt freshman Johnny Manziel won the Heisman Trophy as a dual-threat quarterback. Sumlin has now been hired into a situation where rising true junior Khalil Tate is one of the most explosive and productive dual-threat quarterbacks in the country.