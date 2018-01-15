Georgia’s Roquan Smith declares for NFL Draft

Georgia’s defensive star Roquan Smith is turning pro. Smith waited until the final day to declare himself eligible for the 2018 NFL Draft with his decision being finalized on Monday, but his decision to transfer is far from shocking.

Roquan Smith has declared for the NFL draft. Story coming. — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) January 15, 2018

Smith was the anchor of Georgia’s defense in 2017, helping to lead the Bulldogs to an SEC championship and a trip to the College Football Playoff national championship. The 2017 Butkus Award winner also was named a Consensus All-American and SEC Defensive Player of the Year. On top of that, Smith received the SEC Championship Game MVP award. With his stock as high as it could possibly get, Smith made the easy decision to turn pro now and go into the NFL Draft as one of the top defensive prospects on the board.

In a recent post on The Monday Morning Quarterback from Sports Illustrated, Albert Breer suggested Smith might be the first player drafted in the NFL Draft that played in the recent Rose Bowl that also featured Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield. Smith led the SEC with 137 tackles in 15 games this past season (an average of 9.13 tackles per game). Smith also recorded 6.5 sacks and 14.0 TFL during Georgia’s run to the national championship game.

