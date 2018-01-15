Miami backup QB Evan Shirreffs to pursue graduate transfer

Malik Rosier didn’t close the year as well as he possibly could, but he played well enough to fend off any discussion of opening up the quarterback job at Miami. He also didn’t play well enough to enter the NFL draft early, so he’ll be back to Coral Gables for his senior season.

Which means Evan Shireffs is leaving.

The rising junior announced Monday he will leave Miami to pursue a graduate transfer, giving him two years to play immediately upon arrival at his new destination.

“I want to thank Coach Richt, the staff, and my teammates for an incredible 3 years at the University of Miami,” he tweeted. “I have decided to seek opportunities as a graduate transfer for my final 2 years of eligibility.”

“Evan and I talked, and he informed me that he feels his best opportunity to get the most playing time would be at another school,” Mark Richt said in a statement. “We appreciate all the hard work Evan has put in on and off the field, and we wish him all the best in his future plans.”

Shirreffs appeared in four games as a Hurricane (all this season), completing 2-of-7 passes for 16 yards.

He was a 3-star prospect out of Jefferson, Ga.