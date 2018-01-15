Michigan confirms hiring of Sherrone Moore as TEs coach

One hole on Jim Harbaugh‘s coaching staff has been filled.
The football program confirmed Monday that Sherrone Moore has been hired and will serve as Harbaugh’s tight ends coach. Moore will replace Greg Frey, who moved on to a job on Willie Taggart‘s staff at Florida State.
The 31-year-old Moore — he’ll turn 32 in early February — spent the past four seasons coaching tight ends at Central Michigan. This past season, he added the title of assistant head coach as well as taking over as the MAC program’s recruiting coordinator.
Moore began his coaching career as an offensive graduate assistant at Louisville from 2009-12. He was promoted to tight ends coach in 2012, spending that season as well as 2013 in that role.
NC State QB Jalan McClendon puts his name on graduate transfer market
Ryan Finley announced earlier this month he will return to NC State for his senior season, which means his backup is leaving. Jalan McClendon revealed Monday he will pursue his options elsewhere for his final season of college football as a graduate transfer.
“I’ve enjoyed every bit of this university,” McClendon said in a statement. “My teammates and coaches, the fans, the atmosphere, even the food! I appreciate everything that NC State has done for me and I wouldn’t take it back for anything.”
McClendon appeared in 20 games as a member of the Wolfpack, completing 26-of-47 passes for 262 yards with a touchdown and four interceptions while adding 46 carries for 223 yards.
“Jalan has been phenomenal throughout his career,” head coach Dave Doeren said in a statement. “He’s been a great leader and a great teammate and has done everything we could’ve asked a young man to do. We wish him the best and will always consider him an important part of the Wolfpack family.”
McClendon was a 3-star recruit out of West Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte.
Clemson DT Christian Wilkins announces return for senior season
With Wilkins’s return, Clemson will return its entire starting defense line (fellow tackle Dexter Lawrence was a true sophomore in 2017), a unit that helped the Tigers rank eighth nationally in yards per carry allowed, fourth in total defense, second in scoring, tied for first in sacks and sixth in tackles for loss. The quartet of Ferrell, Bryant, Wilkins and Lawrence combined to record 25 sacks and 45 TFLs last season.
Clemson’s announcement heralding Wilkins’s return notes that the Tigers will boast a defensive line featuring three players that have recorded All-America honors and four that earned All-ACC recognition.
Wilkins is also expected to pick up his third Academic All-ACC honor later this month as well. He earned his undergraduate degree in less than three years.
Malik Rosier didn’t close the year as well as he possibly could, but he played well enough to fend off any discussion of opening up the quarterback job at Miami. He also didn’t play well enough to enter the NFL draft early, so he’ll be back to Coral Gables for his senior season.
Which means Evan Shireffs is leaving.
The rising junior announced Monday he will leave Miami to pursue a graduate transfer, giving him two years to play immediately upon arrival at his new destination.
“I want to thank Coach Richt, the staff, and my teammates for an incredible 3 years at the University of Miami,” he tweeted. “I have decided to seek opportunities as a graduate transfer for my final 2 years of eligibility.”
“Evan and I talked, and he informed me that he feels his best opportunity to get the most playing time would be at another school,” Mark Richt said in a statement. “We appreciate all the hard work Evan has put in on and off the field, and we wish him all the best in his future plans.”
Shirreffs appeared in four games as a Hurricane (all this season), completing 2-of-7 passes for 16 yards.
He was a 3-star prospect out of Jefferson, Ga.
Coach-shoving Alabama LB Mekhi Brown reportedly transfers to Tennessee State
You probably didn’t know who Mekhi Brown was before last Monday night. The sophomore linebacker entered the College Football Playoff Championship Game with six tackles, most of them on special teams.
But then he became momentarily famous — or infamous — for a third quarter stretch in which he punched Georgia player Wyatt Payne, got into a physical altercation with a coach on Alabama’s sideline, then re-entered the game and made a clothesline tackle.
Brown’s star as a Crimson Tide burned bright on Monday night, and now it has reportedly burned out.
According to a report from The Tennesseanon Monday, stating Brown has transferred to Tennessee State. Before you start connecting any Nick Saban-sized dots, the paper reports that Brown had applied and been accepted to Tennessee State before Alabama even won its way into the title game. He has already moved into his dorm and begun attending classes at TSU. However, the paper reports, Brown will have to hit certain behavorial benchmarks before he can join the Tigers’ football team as a result of the events of Monday night.
“I really felt like a jerk,” Brown said after the game. “That’s not how I am. I wanted to win, that’s what it was. I did something stupid. I could have cost us the game.”
A 6-foot-5 pass-rushing specialist, Brown was a 4-star prospect out of Columbus, Ga.