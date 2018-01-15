Washington RB Myles Gaskin puts NFL on hold in 2018

As the deadline to declare for the NFL Draft early approached, Washington running back Myles Gaskin made the decision to put his NFL plans on hold for another year. Gaskin announced on Twitter he will be coming back for another season at Washington, giving the Huskies an experienced and talented back to rely on in the fall.

Gaskin had an impressive season running the football for Washington in 2017, but it was overshadowed by other brilliant rushing performances around the Pac-12 with Stanford’s Bryce Love and Arizona’s Khalil Tate stealing the spotlight for the majority of the season (Tate was a bit of a late bloomer on the national radar), and Oregon’s Royce Freeman, Colorado’s Phillip Lindsay, and USC’s Ronald Jones II all recording more rushing yards during the season. Gaskin rushed for 1,380 yards and a Pac-12 leading 21 touchdowns.

Washington will be a team with stability and consistency to offer next fall with Gaskin and quarterback Jake Browning set to return for the 2018 season, keeping the Huskies in a favorable position to be a Pac-12 contender. Washington won the Pac-12 and played in the College Football Playoff in 2016 and played came just short of playing for the Pac-12 championship in 2017 although they ended the year playing in the Fiesta Bowl. Look for the Huskies to be a popular Pac-12 preseason favorite in 2018.

The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the NFL Draft is today.

