Purdue losing RB to transfer, DT to NFL

It was a day of attrition on multiple fronts for the Purdue football program.

Monday, Brian Lankford-Johnson announced via Twitter that he has decided to transfer from the Boilermakers. While no specific reason was given for the running back’s decision to move on, it’s believed a desire for a better shot at playing time played a significant role.

Last season, the sophomore ran for 86 yards on 22 carries.

I want to thank the entire Boilermaker family and community but it is time for new beginnings pic.twitter.com/8WuVuaqfAo — B. Lankford-Johnson (@__OTB37) January 15, 2018

In addition to Lankford-Johnson, defensive tackle Eddy Wilson announced that he has decided to enter the NFL draft. In an interview with the Indianapolis Star Monday, Wilson acknowledged that he had let his academics slip a bit and that was the reason behind his decision to declare early.

“It had to do with academics,” the lineman told the Star. “It was a credit hour issue; I didn’t pass enough credit hours. I wasn’t paying attention and I didn’t take it as seriously as I should’ve been taking it.”

The past two seasons, Wilson started nine games for the Boilermakers. Just one of those starts came during the 2017 season.