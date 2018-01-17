Herb Hand announced as Texas’ offensive line coach

On the same day Auburn officially hired his replacement, Herb Hand‘s new employer has officially confirmed his move from The Plains.

Tuesday, reports surfaced that Hand was leaving AU to take over as the offensive line coach at Texas. One day later, Tom Herman confirmed Hand’s addition to his Longhorns coaching staff.

In addition to line duties, Hand will also carry the title of co-offensive coordinator.

“Though we haven’t worked together or personally met before discussing our position, Herb is someone I’ve admired since our teams played each other at Rice and Tulsa,” Herman said in a statement. “I was extremely impressed then and have continued to be in the years since. As an aspiring young coach, I spent a great deal of time studying the best offenses around the country, and his group was continually one of them. They were as well coached up front as I’ve seen, so when I was looking to fill our 10th coach position and he was interested, we had a great visit, and we’re thrilled we were able to get him.”

Hand spent the past two seasons as the line coach at Auburn. Prior to that, he spent two years with Penn State (2014-15) and four at Vanderbilt (2010-13).

“We are extremely excited and honored to be joining the Longhorn family,” Hand said. “We had a great situation at Auburn and were very happy there, but the opportunity to come to Austin, to work with Coach Herman and the Texas staff, to be a part of the history and tradition at The University of Texas, it was one we could not pass up.”