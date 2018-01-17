Memphis lands Arizona State grad transfer QB Brady White

Brady White came to Arizona State as the highest-rated quarterback signee in the program’s history. Three years later, he’ll write the final chapter of his collegiate playing career a lot further east.
In an announcement posted to his Twitter account Tuesday night, White revealed that, “[a]fter weeks of prayer, reflection, and discussion with my family,” he has decided to transfer from ASU to Memphis. White heads to the Tigers as a graduate, which give him immediate eligibility in 2018.
Not only that, but White will be eligible to play in 2019 as well. The Memphis Commercial Appeal is also reporting that White could have another season beyond that via a medical hardship waiver.
A four-star member of the Sun Devils’ 2015 recruiting class, White was the No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the country; the No. 10 player at any position in the state of California; and rated as the No. 68 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. And ASU’s offensive coordinator when he signed? Mike Norvell, who is now the head coach at Memphis.
After redshirting as a true freshman, White appeared in three games in 2016, completing 25-of-49 passes for 259 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He started one of those games, in early October against UCLA. A foot injury not only ended that season prematurely, but kept him out for the 2017 season as well; that’s the missed season that will likely get White a sixth year of eligibility in 2020.
It appears the door is at least slightly ajar for Jauan Jennings‘ return to Rocky Top.
A University of Tennessee spokesperson confirmed to the Knoxville News Sentinel that Jennings is enrolled in classes for the current semester. Jennings has met with both new head coach Jeremy Pruitt and athletic directors Phillip Fulmer about the possibility of being reinstated to the Vols football program.
“I think (Pruitt has) put some parameters around it,” Fulmer stated during a radio interview late last week, “and I guess everybody has got to figure out what those are and if they’re really going to do it. That’s up to them.”
The wide receiver’s status with the football program remains up in the air, nearly two months after Jennings went off on a profanity-laced social-media tirade aimed at the coaching staff. The day after, he was dismissed by interim head coach Brady Hoke, who made the decision in concert with then-athletic director John Currie.
In early September, prior to the off-field issue, Jennings suffered what turned out to be a season-ending wrist injury that limited him to three catches for 17 yards in just one game.
Jennings, who originally came to the Vols as a quarterback, was second on the team in 2016 with 580 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. His 40 receptions were tied for second on the team as well.
So much for a Primetime renewal in Tallahassee.
Late last month, just prior to Florida State’s Independence Bowl matchup with Southern Miss, speculation surfaced that there was mutual interest in Deion Sanders joining Willie Taggart‘s first FSU staff as defensive backs coach. During an in-game interview, the College and Pro Football Hall of Famer was asked about the speculation but did little to quash it.
Nearly a month later, that potential reunion has reportedly been quashed.
Sanders, whose NFL career ended in 2005, has never coached at the collegiate level. He started his own ill-fated charter school in 2012 and coached the football team there, while he served as the offensive coordinator at a private school in Texas this past season.
The former Seminole great currently serves as an analyst for the NFL Network.
As the Washington State family begins to mourn and attempts to process this tragedy, several of Tyler Hilinski‘s teammates and coaches used social media to help sort through the tangled gamut of emotions they’re running through.
Overnight, word surfaced that the redshirt sophomore quarterback had been found dead of what’s believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. “He was an incredible young man,” head coach Mike Leach said in a statement, “and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him was better for it.”
On both Twitter and Instagram, heartbroken Cougar football players and coaches dealt with the devastation left in the suicide’s wake.
And this might be the most important message to come out of this tragedy. Maybe in death, Tyler Hilinski can help someone find the hope and the help they need.
R.I.P young man.
Willie Taggart has found himself someone to (help) guide his first offense at Florida State.
While there’s nothing official yet from the football program, 247Sports.com was among the first to report that Maryland’s Walt Bell is set to be named as FSU’s offensive coordinator. Bell is also expected to serve as FSU’s quarterbacks coach.
ESPN.com subsequently confirmed the initial reports.
The 33-year-old Bell spent the past two seasons as the coordinator at Maryland. Prior to that, he held the same job, along with quarterbacks coach responsibility, at Arkansas State from 2014-15.
While Bell called plays during his stint with the Terrapins, it’s expected Taggart will have play-calling responsibilities with the Seminoles.