Memphis lands Arizona State grad transfer QB Brady White

Brady White came to Arizona State as the highest-rated quarterback signee in the program’s history. Three years later, he’ll write the final chapter of his collegiate playing career a lot further east.

In an announcement posted to his Twitter account Tuesday night, White revealed that, “[a]fter weeks of prayer, reflection, and discussion with my family,” he has decided to transfer from ASU to Memphis. White heads to the Tigers as a graduate, which give him immediate eligibility in 2018.

Not only that, but White will be eligible to play in 2019 as well. The Memphis Commercial Appeal is also reporting that White could have another season beyond that via a medical hardship waiver.

A four-star member of the Sun Devils’ 2015 recruiting class, White was the No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the country; the No. 10 player at any position in the state of California; and rated as the No. 68 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. And ASU’s offensive coordinator when he signed? Mike Norvell, who is now the head coach at Memphis.

After redshirting as a true freshman, White appeared in three games in 2016, completing 25-of-49 passes for 259 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He started one of those games, in early October against UCLA. A foot injury not only ended that season prematurely, but kept him out for the 2017 season as well; that’s the missed season that will likely get White a sixth year of eligibility in 2020.