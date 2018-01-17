Teammates, coaches take to social media to mourn Tyler Hilinski’s death

As the Washington State family begins to mourn and attempts to process this tragedy, several of Tyler Hilinski‘s teammates and coaches used social media to help sort through the tangled gamut of emotions they’re running through.

Overnight, word surfaced that the redshirt sophomore quarterback had been found dead of what’s believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. “He was an incredible young man,” head coach Mike Leach said in a statement, “and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him was better for it.”

On both Twitter and Instagram, heartbroken Cougar football players and coaches dealt with the devastation left in the suicide’s wake.

Ty you were a great teammate, friend, brother anything we needed you to be. You brought smiles to the people around you. I am sorry I could not be there for you when you needed a smile for yourself. Love you man. Rest In Peace🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/LmNC1ZLNZi — Skyler Thomas (@Sky_Dolla_Sign) January 17, 2018

God, let Tyler find peace. Everyone please pray for the Hilinski family tonight. Heaven received a very special person. pic.twitter.com/mx4i1MoOhK — John Bledsoe (@johnbledsoe11) January 17, 2018

This one hurt. Caught a lot of passes from my guy. Locker was two down from mines. One of the nicest guys I’ve ever come across. Prayers to his family during this tough time… 😭😭😭 #LoveYouTy https://t.co/xySj42EQSm — SopJr. (@EasopWinston) January 17, 2018

Coolest guy I ever knew man it hurt me to my hart to know that your gone bro. Rest easy bro pic.twitter.com/A2hEMjog1T — Tavares Martin Jr (@ASAP_561) January 17, 2018

Im sick…. heart is soo heavy😔😭 R.I.P Clink #3 pic.twitter.com/mMmLSZBKsz — Marcellus #PAE (@PAE21) January 17, 2018

Miss you Klink 🙏 #RIP3

A few words as we begin to heal… pic.twitter.com/jwqwPfxw9d — Drew Hollingshead (@WSUCoachDrew) January 17, 2018

And this might be the most important message to come out of this tragedy. Maybe in death, Tyler Hilinski can help someone find the hope and the help they need.

R.I.P young man.