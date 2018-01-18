In the retiring Chayce Crouch, Illinois loses second QB in one day

Wednesday evening, Jeff George Jr. announced that he was leaving the Illinois football program as a graduate transfer. A short time later, another of his fellow Fighting Illini quarterbacks confirmed his exit as well — albeit with a twist.

On his personal Twitter account, Chayce Crouch announced that not only is he leaving the Illini but he’s leaving the sport, period. “I don’t think there’s anything left to give,” the redshirt junior wrote. “I have decided to hang up the cleats and end my career as a Fighting Illini.

“At this point in my life, this is what is best for me.”

Thank you Illini Nation! I will always bleed Orange and Blue 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/Gl78tfH46Q — Chayce Crouch (@teccrouch7) January 17, 2018

Crouch started the first four games of the 2017 season before being benched in favor of George Jr. in early October; he started another game later on in the year. The Ohio native finishes his collegiate career completing 78 of his 157 passes for 852 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 360 yards and another four touchdowns on 108 carries.

With the departures of Crouch and George, rising sophomore Cam Thomas is the only scholarship quarterback currently on the Illini’s roster. A three-star recruit signed last December, MJ Rivers, won’t enroll until the summer. There’s also the possibility of adding another recruit during the “usual” February signing period, and there’s also the possibility (probability?) that a graduate transfer at the position will be added as well.