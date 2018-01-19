Alabama reportedly raids Penn State staff for new WRs coach

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Nick Saban‘s latest reshaping of his coaching will reportedly come at the expense of a Big Ten school.

Earlier Thursday, a report surfaced that Mike Locksley was being promoted by Saban to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. As Locksley served as Alabama’s wide receivers coach this past season, it left Saban in search of a new coach for that positional group.

According to FootballScoop.com, that search has ended as Penn State’s Josh Gattis is expected to take the job. Gattis will also serve as the Tide’s co-offensive coordinator.

A couple of other outlets confirmed the initial report.

SOURCE: #PennState WR coach Josh Gattis is expected to take a job on the #Alabama staff. I'm told he will become a Co-OC with the Tide. Football Scoop 1st reported the move. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 19, 2018

SOURCE: Alabama is hiring Penn State wide receivers coach Josh Gattis. He's expected to coach the Tide wide receivers, previously overseen by Mike Locksley, who has been promoted to offensive coordinator. Football Scoop first reported the move. https://t.co/Pc9OoTIkF6 — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 19, 2018

Gattis had spent the past six seasons on James Franklin-led coaching staff, the first two at Vanderbilt and the last four at Penn State. In addition to receivers coach, Gattis held the title of passing-game coordinator and assistant special teams coordinator with the Nittany Lions.