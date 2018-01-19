Record number of players on NFL’s official early-entry list for 2018 draft

If it seemed to you like there were an inordinate number of early cannonballers jumping into the draft pool, you were correct.

Four days after the Jan. 15 deadline, the NFL Friday announced that 106 players have been granted special eligibility for the April draft. That sets a new record for early entrants, breaking the mark of 98 set in 2014. The past two seasons, there were 95 and 96 in 2017 and 2016, respectively. In 2015, there were just 74.

The SEC was hit hardest by attrition with 26 players leaving early, although the ACC wasn’t far behind at 24. The Pac-12 was next among the Power Five conferences with 17, followed by the Big 12’s 13 and the Big Ten’s 11.

Among Group of Five leagues, Conference USA lost the most with four. The Mountain West saw three go early, with the AAC (two), MAC (one) and Sun Belt (one) coming next in line. There were also two non-FBS players who left early, as well as two from Notre Dame.

As far as individual schools go, there were three that lost six apiece — Florida State, LSU and Texas. Alabama lost five, while Auburn, Miami, Oklahoma, UCLA, and USC all lost four apiece. Clemson, Florida, Louisville, Stanford and Tennessee were on the losing end of three players each.

In addition to the 106 granted special eligibility — they’ll be listed at the end — the NFL also granted eligibility to 13 players who the league writes “have in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements.” Those players are listed below:

» Jordan Akins, TE, UCF

» Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

» Kyle Allen, QB, Houston

» Will Clapp, C, LSU

» Terrell Edmunds, DB, Virginia Tech

» Taylor Hearn, G, Clemson

» Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State

» Sam Jones, G, Arizona State

» Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

» Brian O’Neill, T, Pittsburgh

» Christian Sam, LB, Arizona State

» Tre'Quan Smith, WR, UCF

» Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

Courtesy of the NFL, below is the complete list of 106 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2018 NFL Draft:

» Josh Adams, RB, Notre Dame

» Olasunkanmi Adeniyi, DE, Toledo

» Jaire Alexander, DB, Louisville

» Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma

» Dorance Armstrong, DE, Kansas

» Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State

» Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

» Jessie Bates, DB, Wake Forest

» Orlando Brown, T, Oklahoma

» Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

» Deontay Burnett, WR, USC

» Deon Cain, WR, Clemson

» Antonio Callaway, WR, Florida

» Geron Christian, T, Louisville

» Simmie Cobbs, WR, Indiana

» Keke Coutee, WR, Texas Tech

» Vosean Crumbie, DB, Nevada

» J.J. Dallas, DB, Louisiana-Monroe

» James Daniels, C, Iowa

» Sam Darnold, QB, USC

» Carlton Davis, DB, Auburn

» Michael Dickson, P, Texas

» Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

» DeShon Elliott, DB, Texas

» Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

» Matt Fleming, WR, Benedictine

» Nick Gates, T, Nebraska

» Rashaan Gaulden, DB, Tennessee

» Frank Ginda, LB, San Jose State

» Rasheem Green, DT, USC

» Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

» Ronnie Harrison, DB, Alabama

» Quadree Henderson, WR, Pittsburgh

» Holton Hill, DB, Texas

» Nyheim Hines, RB, NC State

» Jeff Holland, LB, Auburn

» Mike Hughes, DB UCF

» Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

» Joel Iyiegbuniwe, LB, Western Kentucky

» Ryan Izzo, TE, FSU

» Donte Jackson, DB, LSU

» J.C. Jackson, DB, Maryland

» Josh Jackson, DB, Iowa

» Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

» Derwin James, DB, FSU

» Richie James, WR, Middle Tennessee

» Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas

» Courtel Jenkins, DT, Miami

» Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn

» Ronald Jones, RB, USC

» John Kelly, RB, Tennessee

» Arden Key, LB, LSU

» Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

» Du’Vonta Lampkin, DT, Oklahoma

» Jordan Lasley, WR, UCLA

» Chase Litton, QB, Marshall

» Tavares Martin, WR, Washington State

» Hercules Mata’afa, DE, Washington State

» Ray-Ray McCloud, WR, Clemson

» Tarvarus McFadden, DB, Florida State

» R.J. McIntosh, DT, Miami

» Reginald McKenzie, DT, Tennessee

» Quenton Meeks, DB, Stanford

» Kolton Miller, T, UCLA

» D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland

» Ryan Nall, RB, Oregon State

» Nick Nelson, DB, Wisconsin

» Kendrick Norton, DT, Miami

» Isaiah Oliver, DB, Colorado

» Dwayne Orso-Bacchus, T, Oklahoma

» Da’Ron Payne, NT, Alabama

» Kamryn Pettway, RB, Auburn

» Eddy Pineiro, K, Florida

» Trey Quinn, WR, SMU

» D.J. Reed, DB, Kansas State

» Justin Reid, DB, Stanford

» Will Richardson, T, NC State

» Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

» Austin Roberts, TE, UCLA

» Korey Robertson, WR, Southern Miss

» Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

» Bo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama

» Dalton Schultz, TE, Stanford

» Tim Settle, DT, Virginia Tech

» Andre Smith, LB, UNC

» Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

» Van Smith, DB, Clemson

» Breeland Speaks, DE, Ole Miss

» Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame

» Josh Sweat, DE, Florida State

» Auden Tate, WR, Florida State

» Maea Teuhema, T, Southeastern Louisiana

» Trenton Thompson, DT, Georgia

» Kevin Toliver, DB, LSU

» Travonte Valentine, NT, LSU

» Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

» Vita Vea, NT, Washington

» Mark Walton, RB, Miami

» Denzel Ward, DB, Ohio State

» Chris Warren, RB, Texas

» Toby Weathersby, T, LSU

» Jordan Whitehead, DB, Pittsburgh

» JoJo Wicker, DT, Arizona State

» Jalen Wilkerson, DE, Florida State

» Connor Williams, T, Texas

» Eddy Wilson, DT, Purdue