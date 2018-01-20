Arkansas DC John Chavis deal with Razorbacks reportedly includes expensive option after 2018

Chad Morris’ first big hire upon taking over the head coaching spot at Arkansas was to bring in veteran SEC defensive coordinator John Chavis. If the pair is still together beyond the 2018 season though, it will be an expensive combination for the school based on the contract of the latter.

USA Today’s Steve Berkowitz obtained the details of Chavis new deal with the school on Friday night and notes that the longtime coach will make $995,000 for the 2018 season in Fayetteville.

Arkansas' new defensive coordinator John Chavis will be paid $995,000 for 2018 season, contract shows. Deal also includes 2-year option that Chavis can exercise, with pay rising to $1.5 for 2019 season and $1.6M for 2020. — Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) January 20, 2018

Arkansas will pay its 10 on-field football assistant coaches $4.345 million in combined basic compensation for 2018 season, new docs from school show. In 2017, it paid 9-man staff $3.945 million. — Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) January 20, 2018

While that figure for the 2018 campaign is down sharply from the $1.6 million figure he made in 2017 in the same role at Texas A&M (third highest for an assistant in the country), it should be noted that the Aggies are still on the hook for nearly $700,000 as a result of a one-year extension he signed prior to last season — resulting in the six-figure salary at Arkansas instead of hitting the million dollar mark.

If Chavis exercises the option for 2019 though, he’ll be back in the top 10 highest paid assistants once again but with Arkansas ponying up the full amount. Not bad work if you can get it after allowing 30.7 points per game the prior season.

Hopefully for the Razorbacks though, the results are more in line with the salary for Chavis and company going forward.