Former Ohio State assistant leaving Minnesota for Michigan

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

An assistant with history on one side of The Game rivalry is headed to the other side. reportedly.

FootballScoop.com first reported that Minnesota’s Ed Warinner (pictured, center) is leaving Minnesota to take an unspecified job at Michigan. SI.com‘s Bruce Feldman subsequently confirmed the initial report.

Source tells FootballScoop Ed Warinner will join Michigan’s staff… https://t.co/xWsAkzJyoe — FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) January 20, 2018

SOURCES: #Minnesota OL coach & run game coordinator Ed Warinner has accepted a spot on #Michigan's staff. Am told the role is TBD. The move was 1st reported by football scoop. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 20, 2018

While the Wolverines have not yet confirmed the addition of Warinner, the coach’s updated Twitter profile indicates that he’s now at U-M. As Jim Harbaugh already has his allotment of 10 on-field assistants, it appears likely that Warinner will serve as some type of offensive analyst.

Warinner spent the 2017 season as the offensive line coach and running-game coordinator at Minnesota. Prior to that, He was the line coach at Ohio State from 2012-16. In 2015, he added the title of co-offensive coordinator.