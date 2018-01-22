Clemson QB Tucker Israel enters his name in graduate transfer market

Tucker Israel has yet to see significant action during his time at Clemson. With Kelly Bryant coming back and No. 1 quarterback recruit Trevor Lawrence joining the roster, that wasn’t likely to change.

So Israel (the non-Deshaun Watson player pictured above) is leaving.

“My time here at Clemson will always hold a special plate in my heart,” Israel said in a Twitter post released by the school. “I enjoyed every minute being here & thank Coach Swinney for believing in me. After much consideration, I plan on transferring upon getting my degree from this amazing university.”

"My time here at Clemson will always hold a special place in my heart." We look forward to Tucker Israel doing great things in life after getting his degree from @ClemsonUniv. We wish for good luck & great success for 🔟!👏👏👏 Forever a Tiger. Forever #ALLIN#ClemsonFamily pic.twitter.com/4atow3Lt0K — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 22, 2018

A former 3-star recruit, Israel redshirted in 2015, threw four passes in 2016 and did not play in 2017. The Orlando, Fla., native will have two years of eligibility remaining upon arriving at his new destination.