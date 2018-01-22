Former Florida K Eddy Pineiro granted community service award after breaking up domestic violence incident

Eddy Pineiro had a good fall on the field, but nothing topped an act of selflessness he displayed during the middle of an October night.

According to a certificate given to him by the Gainesville Police Department, Pineiro and his father, Eddy Pineiro, Sr., were awoken in the wee hours of Oct. 15, 2017, to the sounds of a violent struggle between a man and a woman. Pineiro, Jr., shouted to his father, and the two of them were able to subdue the attacker, allowing the victim to escape.

On October 15th 2017 at 2:21 AM, dispatch advised a male was chasing a female in the area of 1700 SW 37th Street. The investigation concluded that the female was being a victim of dating violence by her boyfriend. She was thrown to the ground, violently punched and choked. Her screams to anyone to help awoke Eddy Pineiro Jr. Eddy looked outside and witnessed the violent crime. Without visitation, he yelled to his father, who was visiting from Miami, and told him he was going to help her. They both ran down three flights of stairs and across the property to intervene. As they were approaching, the female was able to escape the grasp of her attacker and flee. The suspect gave chase and was able to catch her. At the this same time, Eddy Pineiro Jr. caught up and was able to grab the attacker off of the victim. This gave the victim a chance to leave the area without further violence to her. Due to Eddy Pineiro Jr. and Eddy Pineiro Sr.’s selfless acts and extreme bravery, the victim was saved from possible severe injuries or even death. Eddy Pineiro Jr. continued to help with the case and as a result, the suspect is serving jail time for his actions. They are both hereby awarded the Police Service Award.

Everyone please read this! This is a perfect example of why you should never put your hands on a woman! You will go to jail for a long time! Treat women with respect! pic.twitter.com/T0PD37NqXt — Eddy Piñeiro (@eddypineiro1) January 21, 2018

Pineiro declared for the NFL draft after a junior season in which he drilled 17-of-18 field goals and 24-of-26 extra points. Surely some anonymous scout will turn the fact that Pineiro didn’t have handcuffs to apprehend the attacker himself into a slight against him.