NC State lines up home-and-homes with BYU, USF, La Tech

Jan 22, 2018
NC State has lined up a series of home-and-homes with three future opponents, though, as of this writing, the Pack haven’t talked about any of them.

Their opponents have, though.

First up is South Florida. The Wolfpack and Bulls have inked a 2-game series calling for USF to visit Raleigh on Sept. 2, 2021 and NC State to visit Tampa on Sept. 14, 2024.

“We are excited to add N.C. State, a high-quality program that has played in four straight bowl games, to our football schedule,” USF AD Mark Harlan said in a statement. “Bulls football is sustaining a run of tremendous success and we will continue to seek exciting, top-level opponents to challenge during the non-conference season and bring to Raymond James Stadium.”

The two sides have met three times previously, with NC State holding a 2-1 edge and a win in their last meeting, a 49-17 blowout in 2014 in Tampa.

Next up is Louisiana Tech. NC State will actually play three future games with the Bulldogs, also beginning in 2021. NC State will host Louisiana Tech on Oct. 2, 2021 and Sept. 7, 2024, and visit Ruston, La., on Sept. 6, 2025. The Wolfpack and Bulldogs have played just once previously, a 40-14 NC State win to open the 2013 season.

Finally, NC State has also agreed to a home-and-home with BYU, calling for BYU to visit Raleigh on Nov. 9, 2024, and NC State to return the favor on Aug. 29, 2030.

NC State and BYU have never played previously.

The 2030 game is not the furthest out game on the NC State schedule. As per the Irish’s agreement with the ACC, NC State is slated for a TBD visit to Notre Dame at some point in the year 2037. The freshmen in that game have yet to be born.

Former Florida K Eddy Pineiro granted community service award after breaking up domestic violence incident

Jan 22, 2018
Eddy Pineiro had a good fall on the field, but nothing topped an act of selflessness he displayed during the middle of an October night.

According to a certificate given to him by the Gainesville Police Department, Pineiro and his father, Eddy Pineiro, Sr., were awoken in the wee hours of Oct. 15, 2017, to the sounds of a violent struggle between a man and a woman. Pineiro, Jr., shouted to his father, and the two of them were able to subdue the attacker, allowing the victim to escape.

On October 15th 2017 at 2:21 AM, dispatch advised a male was chasing a female in the area of 1700 SW 37th Street. The investigation concluded that the female was being a victim of dating violence by her boyfriend. She was thrown to the ground, violently punched and choked. Her screams to anyone to help awoke Eddy Pineiro Jr. Eddy looked outside and witnessed the violent crime. Without visitation, he yelled to his father, who was visiting from Miami, and told him he was going to help her. They both ran down three flights of stairs and across the property to intervene. As they were approaching, the female was able to escape the grasp of her attacker and flee. The suspect gave chase and was able to catch her. At the this same time, Eddy Pineiro Jr. caught up and was able to grab the attacker off of the victim. This gave the victim a chance to leave the area without further violence to her. Due to Eddy Pineiro Jr. and Eddy Pineiro Sr.’s selfless acts and extreme bravery, the victim was saved from possible severe injuries or even death. Eddy Pineiro Jr. continued to help with the case and as a result, the suspect is serving jail time for his actions. They are both hereby awarded the Police Service Award.

Pineiro declared for the NFL draft after a junior season in which he drilled 17-of-18 field goals and 24-of-26 extra points. Surely some anonymous scout will turn the fact that Pineiro didn’t have handcuffs to apprehend the attacker himself into a slight against him.

VIDEO: Blind USC long snapper Jake Olson can play quarterback, too

Jan 22, 2018
Jake Olson became one of the stories of the 2017 season on the opening Saturday, when he entered USC’s opener to serve as a deep snapper for an extra point in the waning moments of a win over Western Michigan.

Which would not otherwise be a story except for the fact that Olson is legally blind.

Olson’s athletic ability extends far beyond his ability to accurately snap a football, as he showcased last month.

With Sam Darnold now off to the NFL, Olson has thrown his name in the ring of those vying to become USC’s next quarterback.

After displaying his ability to snap and throw the football, his next step needs to be to kick the pigskin.

Clemson QB Tucker Israel enters his name in graduate transfer market

Jan 22, 2018
Tucker Israel has yet to see significant action during his time at Clemson. With Kelly Bryant coming back and No. 1 quarterback recruit Trevor Lawrence joining the roster, that wasn’t likely to change.

So Israel (the non-Deshaun Watson player pictured above) is leaving.

“My time here at Clemson will always hold a special plate in my heart,” Israel said in a Twitter post released by the school. “I enjoyed every minute being here & thank Coach Swinney for believing in me. After much consideration, I plan on transferring upon getting my degree from this amazing university.”

A former 3-star recruit, Israel redshirted in 2015, threw four passes in 2016 and did not play in 2017. The Orlando, Fla., native will have two years of eligibility remaining upon arriving at his new destination.

Shane Beamer reportedly leaving Georgia for Oklahoma

Jan 22, 2018
After you beat them, join them? Georgia special teams coordinator Shane Beamer is on his way to Oklahoma to become an offensive assistant coach at Oklahoma, according to multiple reports on Monday.

At Georgia, Beamer held the role of special teams coordinator and tight ends coach. At Oklahoma, it is reported Beamer will take on an assistant head coach title and assist head coach Lincoln Riley in preparing the offensive game plan for the Sooners. Beamer was with the Georgia staff for two years under Kirby Smart after leaving Virginia Tech to join the coaching staff in Athens.

Beamer is the son of former Virgina Tech head coach Frank Beamer. Georgia defeated Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl, which was a semifinal game for the College Football Playoff last season.

There is no update on how Smart will replace Beamer on his coaching staff at this time, but Dawg Nation notes Georgia has already lost special teams advisor Scott Fountain to join the coaching staff at Mississippi State.

 