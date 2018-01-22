Ryan Day expected to turn down NFL wooing, stay at Ohio State

It appears Urban Meyer‘s coaching staff at Ohio State will (for now) remain intact after all.
Over the weekend, reports surfaced that Ryan Day was considering leaving his job as Ohio State’s quarterbacks coach to join former OSU assistant and newly-minted NFL head coach Mike Vrabel as the offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans. A day later, one report has Day eschewing the NFL opportunity and remaining with Meyer and the Buckeyes.
Day just completed his first season with the Buckeyes, serving as both co-coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He has been a solo coordinator twice in his coaching career — at Temple in 2012 and then in 2013-14 at Boston College.
Prior to coming to OSU, Day was the quarterbacks coach for the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 and spent the 2015 season in the same job with the Philadelphia Eagles. Those were his first two stints at the NFL level.
Given that OSU will be breaking in a new quarterback in 2018, keeping Day on the staff is a significant win for Meyer’s program.