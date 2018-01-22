Pac-12, SEC, Big Ten well-represented in Super Bowl, Nebraska’s Super Bowl streak hits 25

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles have clinched their spot in Super Bowl LII in Minnesota in two weeks after capturing the AFC and NFC championships, respectively, on Sunday. With Tom Brady (Michigan, Big Ten) and Nick Foles (Arizona, Pac-12) leading their teams into the Super Bowl, the Pac-12, SEC, and Big Ten will be well-represented in the big game this season.

A total of 29 players from the Pac-12 will be on the Super Bowl rosters for the Patriots and Eagles, as well as 28 players from the SEC and 27 from the Big Ten. Cole Cubelic of the SEC Network shared the conference numbers on Twitter, which the Pac-12 will surely take pride in.

Players on Super Bowl LII rosters from power 5 schools: Pac 12- 29

SEC- 28

B1G- 27

Big 12- 15

ACC- 14 — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) January 22, 2018

When it comes to the school by school breakdown, it is the Stanford Cardinal that come in at the head of the Super Bowl class this season with five players on the Super Bowl rosters.

🏆 Most Players in Super Bowl 52

EAGLES | PATRIOTS 5- Stanford

4- Arkansas

4- FSU

4- Florida

4- Michigan

4- Oregon

4- Wisconsin

4- WVU

3- Arizona

3- Iowa

3- LSU

3- Pitt

3- Rutgers

3- Texas — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) January 22, 2018

The official account for Stanford football on Twitter has a different official count for the Super Bowl, however.

Nebraska also has three players in the Super Bowl and will continue to carry the longest active streak of consecutive years with at least one player playing in the Super Bowl.

You can watch all of these former college football players play for the Super Bowl championship in two weeks on NBC on Sunday, Feb. 4.

