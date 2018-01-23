Michigan QB Alex Malzone moves on to the MAC Miami

Nearly two months after leaving Michigan, Alex Malzone has found himself a new college football home.

Taking to his social media accounts Monday evening, Malzone announced that he will be enrolling at Miami (Ohio) and will continue his playing career with the RedHawks. “Beyond pumped to join Coach [Chuck] Martin and this team,” the quarterback wrote.

Because he’s leaving U-M as a graduate transfer, he can play immediately this season for the MAC school. Even better for Martin, 2018 will be the first of two seasons of eligibility Malzone has remaining.

A four-star member of the Wolverines’ 2015 recruiting class, Malzone was rated as the No. 14 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Michigan. While he played in three games — one in each of the past three seasons — during his brief time in Ann Arbor, the 6-2, 224-pound signal-caller didn’t attempt a pass.