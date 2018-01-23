Ohio State promotes Ryan Day to offensive coordinator

One Ohio State assistant remaining on Urban Meyer‘s coaching staff will apparently come at the expense of another, at least responsibility-wise.
After speculation surfaced over the weekend that Ryan Day was being wooed by an NFL team, it was reported Monday that the assistant would be staying with the Buckeyes. Tuesday, OSU announced that Day, who just completed his first season as quarterbacks coach and c0-offensive coordinator, has been promoted to offensive coordinator.
That will no doubt raise some eyebrows as Kevin Wilson held the title of coordinator in 2017. In explaining the move, the football program wrote that “Day will continue to coach the Ohio State quarterbacks and work with Kevin Wilson to lead the Ohio State offense with additional adjustments to [Wilson’s] responsibilities forthcoming.” It would seem those adjustments would at least partially revolve around play-calling, a responsibility that fell to Wilson on gamedays this past fall.
“Ryan is clearly a very talented coach who has been an outstanding addition to our program,” Meyer said in a statement. “He has been approached by other schools numerous times this off-season for coordinator and head coach opportunities, and by the National Football League for a coordinator opportunity. I am pleased that he has elected to continue to work on this staff and to lead, mentor and coach the terrific young men we have in this program.”
Day has been a solo coordinator twice in his coaching career — at Temple in 2012 and then again in 2013-14 at Boston College.
Prior to coming to OSU, Day was the quarterbacks coach for the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 and spent the 2015 season in the same job with the Philadelphia Eagles. Those were his first two stints at the NFL level.
Less than two weeks after leaving the Pac-12, Casey Hughes has landed in the Big Ten.
Jan. 10, Hughes announced on Twitter that he had decided to transfer from Utah. Over the weekend, the defensive back confirmed that he will be transferring into the Michigan football program.
Hughes joins Jim Harbaugh‘s squad as a graduate transfer, which will allow him to use his final season of eligibility with the Wolverines this year.
Hughes started 11 games in 2017 for the Utes, missing two others because of injury. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman in 2014, the North Las Vegas native played in 18 the next two seasons. He didn’t start any of those contests.
After a brief sabbatical, Lindsey Scott is back in the SEC.
Scott confirmed on his personal Twitter account Monday evening that he has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at Missouri. Per his social media missive, the quarterback opted for Mizzou over FBS programs like Kansas and UT-San Antonio.
A three-star member of the LSU’s 2016 recruiting class, Scott was rated as the No. 26 dual-threat quarterback in the country and No. 54 player at any position in the state of Louisiana. He took a redshirt his true freshman season.
In August of last year, Scott decided to transfer from the Tigers. He spent the 2017 season at Last Chance U, otherwise known as East Mississippi Community College.
After a brief junior-college pit stop, Keenan Forbes is back at a Power Five program.
Washington State confirmed over the weekend that Forbes has been added to the football program’s 2018 signing class. The offensive lineman has already enrolled in classes at the university and is expected to take part in spring practice in a couple of months.
Counting 2018, Forbes will have three seasons of eligibility at his disposal.
A three-star member of Iowa State’s 2016 recruiting class, the Florida high schooler chose ISU over his other finalist, Temple. After redshirting as a true freshman, Forbes opted to transfer from the Cyclones.
Forbes spent the 2017 season at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas.
It appears Urban Meyer's coaching staff at Ohio State will (for now) remain intact after all.
Over the weekend, reports surfaced that Ryan Day was considering leaving his job as Ohio State's quarterbacks coach to join former OSU assistant and newly-minted NFL head coach Mike Vrabel as the offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans.
Given that OSU will be breaking in a new quarterback in 2018, keeping Day on the staff is a significant win for Meyer’s program.