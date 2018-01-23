With Tua Tagovailoa lurking, Bryce Love is Bovada’s way-too-early 2018 Heisman favorite

The 2018 season doesn’t kick off for another seven-plus months, but it’s never too early for a little wagering action.

Two weeks after the 2017 regular season ended, Bovada.lv released its first set of odds as to who will win the 2018 Heisman Trophy. Not surprisingly, running back Bryce Love, who stunned most observers by returning to Stanford for another season, has been listed by the sportsbook as a slight 7/1 favorite. Love is the only returning finalist for the 2017 award, and he finished a distant second to winner Baker Mayfield.

Two other players who finished in the Top 10 in the 2017 Heisman voting, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (6th) and UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton (8th), are listed in Bovada‘s initial set of odds — Taylor right behind Love at 8/1 and Milton at 18/1.

Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate, who could greatly benefit from the hiring of Kevin Sumlin as head coach, is at 9/1. National championship game hero Tua Tagovailoa, who has never started a game at the collegiate level, is at 10/1, with the Alabama quarterback ahead of the likes of Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins (12/1), Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (12/1), Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant (15/1) and Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley (18/1).

West Virginia’s David Sills (45/1) is the only wide receiver listed. There are also two defensive linemen on the board — Houston’s Ed Oliver (55/1) and Ohio State’s Nick Bosa (75/1).

And, for those who are curious, here are the top four in the odds Bovada released for the 2017 Heisman exactly one year ago today: Mayfield (11/2), Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett (6/1), Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson (7/1) and USC quarterback Sam Darnold (9/1). The Oklahoma quarterback won the award, of course, while Jackson, the 2016 Heisman winner, was one of three finalists. The other two didn’t crack the Top 10 in votes.

Below are the complete set of odds for the 2018 Heisman Trophy, again courtesy of Bovada.lv:

Bryce Love (RB Stanford) 7/1

Johnathan Taylor (RB Wisconsin) 8/1

Khalil Tate (QB Arizona) 9/1

Tua Tagovailoa (QB Alabama) 10/1

J.K. Dobbins (RB Ohio State) 12/1

Jake Fromm (QB Georgia) 12/1

Jarrett Stidham (QB Auburn) 12/1

Will Grier (QB West Virginia) 12/1

Justin Herbert (QB Oregon) 15/1

Kelly Bryant (QB Clemson) 15/1

McKenzie Milton (QB UCF) 18/1

Trace McSorley (QB Penn State) 18/1

Cam Akers (RB Florida State) 22/1

Jake Browning (QB Washington) 22/1

Rodney Anderson (RB Oklahoma) 25/1

Ryan Finley (QB NC State) 25/1

Brandon Winbush (QB Notre Dame) 35/1

D'Andre Swift (RB Georgia) 35/1

Nick Fitzgerald (QB Mississippi State) 35/1

Travis Etienne (RB Clemson) 35/1

David Sills (WR West Virginia) 45/1

Ed Oliver (DL Houston) 55/1

Nick Bosa (DL Ohio State) 75/1