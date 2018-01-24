Florida State QB Deondre Francois cleared in domestic violence investigation involving girlfriend

Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois was cleared by the Tallahassee Police Department in an alleged domestic violence incident, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
The matter in question took place on Tuesday night at the apartment Francois shares with his pregnant girlfriend, identified by the Times as Diamond Lindsey. Police were called to the scene but a subsequent investigation that continued through Wednesday evening did not result in any charges after “conflicting statements and lack of independent witnesses.”
The police report shed some light on that, with Lindsey claiming the quarterback “picked her up and threw her to the ground and cut her forearm.” Francois countered by saying he carried her outside after she started an argument — so that she would not break anything after throwing a vase across the room. In addition to the he-said, she-said nature of the incident, the police report also notes that Lindsey indicated that she did not want to press chargers or for the quarterback to get in trouble. She also told the officer at the scene to talk with Francois “to scare him a little.”
FSU running back Zaquandre White was also present for the argument and gave a statement to officers in the matter as well.
The school has not commented on the matter nor has new head coach Willie Taggart addressed the incident. Francois figures to be in line to take first team reps later this spring behind center while competing with rising sophomore James Blackman for the starting spot at QB. The former missed all but one game in the past season after tearing his patellar tendon in the opener against Alabama and forcing the latter into the lineup the rest of 2017 as a true freshman.