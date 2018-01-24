J.K. Dobbins races past Bryce Love as Bovada’s updated Heisman favorite

Remember yesterday when we shared the initial 2018 Heisman Trophy odds from Bovada? Well, scrap that already because the people have come in with enough bets to warrant some quick changes to the Heisman odds. Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins soared up four spots to climb into the top spot on Bovada’s board after just 24 hours.

Dobbins was initially given 12/1 odds to win the Heisman Trophy, and the bettors went scrambling for those odds. Bovada’s updated odds see Dobbins as the way-too-early favorite with 6/1 odds. Tied for the best odds with Dobbins is another Big Ten running back, Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor. Taylor didn’t move up quite as dramatically to 6/1 after having 8/1 odds a day ago. The short-lived preseason favorite from Bovada and 2017 Heisman Trophy runner-up, Stanford running back Bryce Love, has slipped into third on the board with 7/1 odds. Alabama’s national championship hero, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, tied Love with 7/1 odds.

Some other notable dramatic changes include the addition of Missouri quarterback Drew Lock (25/1). Lock, the SEC’s top passer returning in 2018, was initially left completely off the board. He is the only newcomer to the updated odds from Bovada at this moment. The most notable drop in the odds was from Houston defensive lineman Ed Oliver, who fell from 55/1 odds to 66/1. Most other drops were just by a few spots, including Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate falling from 9/1 to 14/1, West Virginia quarterback Will Grier falling from 12/1 to 16/1 and Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley dropping from 18/1 to 20/1.

Here are the updated Heisman odds as relayed by Bovada:

J.K. Dobbins (RB Ohio State) 6/1

Jonathan Taylor (RB Wisconsin) 6/1

Bryce Love (RB Stanford) 7/1

Tua Tagovailoa (QB Alabama) 7/1

Jake Fromm (QB Georgia) 12/1

Khalil Tate (QB Arizona) 14/1

Will Grier (QB West Virginia) 16/1

Jarrett Stidham (QB Auburn) 16/1

Kelly Bryant (QB Clemson) 18/1

Justin Herbert (QB Oregon) 18/1

Trace McSorley (QB Penn State) 20/1

Cam Akers (RB Florida State) 25/1

Rodney Anderson (RB Oklahoma) 25/1

Jake Browning (QB Washington) 25/1

Ryan Finley (QB NC State) 25/1

Drew Lock (QB Missouri) 25/1

McKenzie Milton (QB UCF) 25/1

Travis Etienne (RB Clemson) 35/1

Nick Fitzgerald (QB Mississippi State) 35/1

D'Andre Swift (RB Georgia) 35/1

Brandon Winbush (QB Notre Dame) 35/1

David Sills (WR West Virginia) 45/1

Ed Oliver (DL Houston) 66/1

Nick Bosa (DL Ohio State) 75/1

