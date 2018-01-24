Luke Fickell adds three assistants to Cincinnati staff

Wednesday was a busy day for Luke Fickell on the hiring front.
With three spots to fill on his coaching staff, Fickell filled all three in one fell swoop as the hirings of Brian Mason (special teams coordinator), Mike Mickens (cornerbacks coach) and Steve Stripling (defensive line coach). All three of those coaches have a history with the football program.
Mason spent last season as UC’s director of recruiting, while Mickens was an All-American defensive back for the Bearcats in 2007 and 2008. Stripling was line coach at UC from 2010-12 before following Butch Jones to Tennessee, where he spent the past five seasons.
“We were able to hire coaches we are excited about and who want to be a part of our program,” Fickell said in a statement. “All three fit the mold of being great teachers, great motivators and great men. All three have Cincinnati ties which is important for what we are trying to build here. We are excited to close out this recruiting cycle and get back on the field for spring football.”
In addition to those hires, Fickell also announced a shuffling of responsibilities on the offensive side of his staff. From the release:
Offensive Coordinator Mike Denbrock will shift to tight ends, Gino Guidugli will coach quarterbacks and Doug Phillips will mentor the running backs. Ron Crook and Joker Phillips will continue with the offensive line and wide receiver groups, respectively.