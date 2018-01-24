Getty Images

Luke Fickell adds three assistants to Cincinnati staff

By John TaylorJan 24, 2018, 9:44 PM EST
Wednesday was a busy day for Luke Fickell on the hiring front.

With three spots to fill on his coaching staff, Fickell filled all three in one fell swoop as the hirings of Brian Mason (special teams coordinator), Mike Mickens (cornerbacks coach) and Steve Stripling (defensive line coach).  All three of those coaches have a history with the football program.

Mason spent last season as UC’s director of recruiting, while Mickens was an All-American defensive back for the Bearcats in 2007 and 2008.  Stripling was line coach at UC from 2010-12 before following Butch Jones to Tennessee, where he spent the past five seasons.

“We were able to hire coaches we are excited about and who want to be a part of our program,” Fickell said in a statement. “All three fit the mold of being great teachers, great motivators and great men. All three have Cincinnati ties which is important for what we are trying to build here. We are excited to close out this recruiting cycle and get back on the field for spring football.”

In addition to those hires, Fickell also announced a shuffling of responsibilities on the offensive side of his staff.  From the release:

Offensive Coordinator Mike Denbrock will shift to tight ends, Gino Guidugli will coach quarterbacks and Doug Phillips will mentor the running backs. Ron Crook and Joker Phillips will continue with the offensive line and wide receiver groups, respectively.

Hugh Freeze: ‘I have a total new appreciation for integrity’

By John TaylorJan 24, 2018, 7:55 PM EST
So he’s got that going for him, which is nice.

In his first public speaking appearance since leaving Ole Miss in disgrace, former Rebels head coach Hugh Freeze told a crowd of students Wednesday at Liberty University that he has found “a total new appreciation for integrity” during his time away from the coaching profession.  The university wrote in a feature that appeared on its website that “Freeze used the acronym ‘FILM’ (faith, integrity, love, and mental toughness) to illustrate how to reconcile failures” to those in the audience.

Freeze “resigned” from Ole Miss in July of last year after it was discovered he was using a school-issued cell phone to hook up with escort services on multiple occasions. Additionally, there were the Rebels’ NCAA issues while Freeze was in charge that left the coach with a two-game suspension to serve if he’s a head coach.

“God is good, even in difficult times.  Wonderful wife and family, and that’s my priority,” Freeze said in very brief comments a week after he left the Rebels.  Wednesday, Freeze addressed receiving forgiveness from the ones he hurt, including his wife Jill, who was in attendance for the speech.

“I had to say to people that I loved, ‘I am sorry, please forgive me,” Freeze said according to ESPN.com. “And today is really the first day I can tell the faith family, ‘I am sorry, please forgive me.'”

“I cannot control what people say, what people think, nor can you,” Freeze continued in quotes distributed by the university. “But I can make up my mind and my mind is set. It is settled, my eyes are clear. My heart is full. My feet are pointed forward and I am looking forward with thanksgiving to what God has for me and my family next because of His great love and His great forgiveness and you can do the same in 2018.”

The coach’s wife spoke as well, praising a man she has known for more than a quarter of a century.

“This man is the godliest man I have ever known,” Jill Freeze stated. “I am who I am in Christ because of this man and the impact and influence he has had on me. I know this man, and I know his heart. I know he loves God, and I know he’s going to do what it takes to get right with God.”

Freeze hasn’t worked as a coach since his resignation.  It was reported earlier this month that Nick Saban was interested in bringing Freeze onto his staff at Alabama, but some in the football program were pushing back against adding the coach while the SEC may have also had an issue with such a hire.

Saban was asked Wednesday about the possibility of bringing in the offensive-minded coach, with the Crimson Tide head coach only allowing that “Freeze is a really good coach, so we’ll keep evaluating and trying to make our staff as strong as we can make it.”

Florida State QB Deondre Francois cleared in domestic violence investigation involving girlfriend

By Bryan FischerJan 24, 2018, 6:30 PM EST
Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois was cleared by the Tallahassee Police Department in an alleged domestic violence incident, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The matter in question took place on Tuesday night at the apartment Francois shares with his pregnant girlfriend, identified by the Times as Diamond Lindsey. Police were called to the scene but a subsequent investigation that continued through Wednesday evening did not result in any charges after “conflicting statements and lack of independent witnesses.”

The police report shed some light on that, with Lindsey claiming the quarterback “picked her up and threw her to the ground and cut her forearm.” Francois countered by saying he carried her outside after she started an argument — so that she would not break anything after throwing a vase across the room. In addition to the he-said, she-said nature of the incident, the police report also notes that Lindsey indicated that she did not want to press chargers or for the quarterback to get in trouble. She also told the officer at the scene to talk with Francois “to scare him a little.”

FSU running back Zaquandre White was also present for the argument and gave a statement to officers in the matter as well.

The school has not commented on the matter nor has new head coach Willie Taggart addressed the incident. Francois figures to be in line to take first team reps later this spring behind center while competing with rising sophomore James Blackman for the starting spot at QB. The former missed all but one game in the past season after tearing his patellar tendon in the opener against Alabama and forcing the latter into the lineup the rest of 2017 as a true freshman.

Florida confirms four suspended players have rejoined football team

By Bryan FischerJan 24, 2018, 5:26 PM EST
Dan Mullen has not yet finalized his first recruiting class at Florida but he will have a much fuller roster than expected for winter workouts based on news out of Gainesville this week.

The school confirmed to the Associated Press that four suspended football players (running back Jordan Scarlett, wide receiver Rick Wells and linebackers James Houston and Ventrell Miller) have enrolled in school for the spring semester and have rejoined the team after facing felony fraud charges that surfaced prior to last season. The group above was part of several Gators who entered into a pretrial intervention program in October that seemed to pave the way for their return to the team.

The case originally involved the misuse of scholarship money at a bookstore, with some nine players total caught up in making improper charges on student IDs and selling said items for cash. While some members of the group opted to declare for the NFL draft like star wideout Antonio Callaway, others have opted to transfer from Florida or, in the case of the four listed above, even return to school. The AP notes that a fifth player, defensive lineman Keivonnis Davis, is enrolled at UF but is not with the team after recovering from an injury.

Scarlett is undoubtedly the biggest name of the returnees to the program after leading the Gators in rushing back in 2016. He’ll be a redshirt junior in 2018 and compete to start in Mullen’s new offensive system with fellow backs like Lamical Perine and others.

Kansas State promotes Andre Coleman to offensive coordinator, elevates two others on coaching staff

By Bryan FischerJan 24, 2018, 4:20 PM EST
If you expected Bill Snyder to go outside the Kansas State family to find the team’s new offensive coordinator, you would be sadly mistaken.

The program announced on Wednesday that wide receivers coach Andre Coleman was promoted to OC as part of a slew of staff tweaks for the Wildcats. In addition to Coleman, offensive line coach Charlie Dickey (run game) and quarterbacks coach Collin Klein (passing game) were named co-coordinators.

“We are fortunate to have three coaches who have had so much experience in our offense – a total of about 30 years – both past and present,” Snyder said in a statement. “We’ve been blessed to have so many loyal, caring and effective coaches over the years, and these three exemplify those values. I have been pleased with how well these three have worked together.”

The trio will shoulder the offensive play-calling load in the wake of former OC Dana Dimel’s departure as the new head coach of UTEP. All three have spent plenty of time in the Little Apple, as Coleman was a wide receiver with the program from 1990-93 and has been coaching the wideouts since 2013. Klein just completed his first season as an assistant coach handling quarterbacks after being the runner-up for the 2012 Heisman Trophy at the position.

Dickey has coached the Wildcats’ linemen since 2009 and will play a key role in bringing along a host of new coaches who are also ex-Kansas State football players in tight ends coach Zach Hanson and running backs coach Eric Hickson.

KSU opens the 2018 season with three straight home games against South Dakota, Mississippi State and UTSA.