Maryland officially adds Matt Canada as offensive coordinator

As expected, Maryland has added Matt Canada to its coaching staff. A day after reports surfaced Canada would be landing on his feet with the Big Ten program after one year at LSU, Maryland has formally announced Canada will be the new offensive coordinator for the Terps.

Canada will also serve as Maryland’s quarterback coach. The two roles are what Canada held in his brief stint in Baton Rouge with the LSU Tigers.

“Matt has a unique ability to utilize any and all types of personnel, and still produce extremely explosive offenses,” Maryland head coach D.J. Durkin. “He’s a very versatile coach that has experience developing impact players at every offensive position. Matt’s had a great deal of success everywhere he’s been and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have him here at Maryland.”

Canada previously coached in the Big Ten while at Wisconsin in 2012 and Indiana from 2004 through 2010 and before that from 1993 through 1996 as a student assistant and graduate assistant. Canada has also coached with Northern Illinois, NC State and Pittsburgh along the way.

In addition to the addition of Canada to the staff, Maryland has also announced wide receivers coach Chris Beatty will be elevated to the role of co-offensive coordinator.

“Chris is an integral part of our coaching staff and I’m excited to have him in this role,” Durkin said. “I’m proud of the work he’s done with our student-athletes and am happy to have him continue playing an instrumental role in the upward direction of the program.”

Maryland had the Big Ten’s 11th-ranked offense in 2017, although it showed some positive glimpses when healthy. Maryland also was 11th in the 14-team Big Ten in offensive scoring, eighth in rushing offense and 12th in passing offense.

