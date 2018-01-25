Dan Enos reportedly leaving Michigan for QBs coach job at Alabama

That certainly didn’t last very long.

On Jan. 8, Michigan announced the hiring of Dan Enos as the Wolverines’ 10th assistant coach. Nearly three weeks later, reports have emerged that Enos is set to leave U-M in order to take a job on Nick Saban‘s coaching staff at Alabama.

Enos has a previous relationship with Saban, with al.com noting that the assistant “has known Saban since 1987, when Enos was a freshman quarterback at Michigan State and Saban was the team’s defensive coordinator.”

It’s being reported that Enos will take over as the Crimson Tide’s quarterbacks coach, a position new offensive coordinator Mike Locksley was expected hold down. Enos will also carry the title of associate head coach.

Source: Dan Enos expected to leave Michigan for Alabama. He’s expected to be associate HC and coach QBs. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 26, 2018

SOURCE: Dan Enos is leaving the #Michigan staff after a brief stint to go coach QBs at #Alabama. The move was first reported by Yahoo. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 26, 2018

The past three seasons, Enos served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Bret Bielema‘s coaching staff at Arkansas. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Central Michigan for five seasons, where he went 26-36 before abruptly resigning to take the SEC job.

Enos had come to Ann Arbor armed with Big Ten experience as he spent three years (2006-09) at rival Michigan State, the first year as quarterbacks coach and the last two as running backs coach. As previously noted, he’s also an alum of the Wolverines’ in-state rival.