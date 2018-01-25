Ex-USC WR Rahshead Johnson no longer at San Jose State, too

Maybe the third time will be a charm?

In January of 2015, Rahshead Johnson decided to transfer from USC and ultimately ended up at San Jose State. Now, a little over three years after that departure, the wide receiver is departing again.

.@SJSUSpartanFB spox Lawrence Fan confirms via email that a starting WR/KR is no longer with the team: "Rahshead Johnson's San Jose State football playing career concluded after the 2017 season." — Inside The Spartans (@InsideSpartans) January 24, 2018

Johnson has another season of eligibility remaining, so he could transfer to another program and play in 2018. Whether that’s his plan or not is unknown.

Johnson was a four-star member of the Trojans’ 2014 recruiting class, rated as the No. 19 receiver in the country; the No. 13 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 139 player overall. Only three of the 19 members of USC’s last class carried a higherRivals.com rating than Johnson’s 5.9: Adoree’ Jackson and John Smith‘s 6.1, and Damien Mama‘s 6.0.

With the Spartans, Johnson, after sitting out the 2015 season, caught 16 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns in 2016. This past season, those numbers dropped to seven and 103, although he did another pair of touchdowns.