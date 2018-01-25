FCS the landing spot for transferring Clemson QB Zerrick Cooper

One of two Clemson quarterbacks who took the transfer train out of Death Valley has found a new home.

Last Friday, Zerrick Cooper announced on Twitter that he had decided to leave the Tigers. Five days later, Cooper used the same social media website that he has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at Jacksonville State.

As Gamecocks play at the FCS level, Cooper will be eligible to play immediately in 2018. The upcoming season will be the first of three years of eligibility the quarterback has remaining.

Cooper was a four-star member of the Tigers’ 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback in the country. After redshirting as a true freshman, Cooper, along with Hunter Johnson, served as the backups to starter Kelly Bryant following the competition to replace Deshaun Watson.

Of the two, the strong-armed Cooper saw the most action as he completed 25 of his 41 attempts for 256 yards and a pair of touchdowns in seven games. Johnson, a true freshman who was a five-star 2017 signee, attempted 27 passes. However, by the end of the season, Johnson had seemingly become Bryant’s primary backup.

Both Bryant and Johnson will return in 2018. Perhaps more than anything, however, Clemson signed Trevor Lawrence, the top-rated player in the Class of 2018, as part of the first-ever early signing period last month. That was also the likely impetus for Tucker Israel announcing his decision to transfer over the weekend as well.