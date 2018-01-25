Former Florida State OL Brock Ruble transfers to Toledo

Jason Candle has added a very experienced Power Five offensive lineman to his Toledo football roster.
According to the Toledo Blade, the Rockets confirmed this week that Brock Ruble has transferred into Candle’s UT program from Florida State. As a graduate transfer, the offensive lineman will be eligible to play for the Rockets immediately in 2018.
Ruble had announced back in December that he would be transferring from SU after graduating from the university.
A three-star member of the Seminoles’ 2014 recruiting class, Ruble was rated as the No. 14 player at any position in the state of Maryland. After redshirting his true freshman season, Ruble started 13 games at right tackle the next two years.
This past season, Ruble played in 10 games at both guard and tackle, although he didn’t record a start.
Maybe the third time will be a charm?
In January of 2015, Rahshead Johnson decided to transfer from USC and ultimately ended up at San Jose State. Now, a little over three years after that departure, the wide receiver is departing again.
Johnson has another season of eligibility remaining, so he could transfer to another program and play in 2018. Whether that’s his plan or not is unknown.
Johnson was a four-star member of the Trojans’ 2014 recruiting class, rated as the No. 19 receiver in the country; the No. 13 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 139 player overall. Only three of the 19 members of USC’s last class carried a higherRivals.com rating than Johnson’s 5.9: Adoree’ Jackson and John Smith‘s 6.1, and Damien Mama‘s 6.0.
With the Spartans, Johnson, after sitting out the 2015 season, caught 16 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns in 2016. This past season, those numbers dropped to seven and 103, although he did another pair of touchdowns.
One of two Clemson quarterbacks who took the transfer train out of Death Valley has found a new home.
Last Friday, Zerrick Cooper announced on Twitter that he had decided to leave the Tigers. Five days later, Cooper used the same social media website that he has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at Jacksonville State.
As Gamecocks play at the FCS level, Cooper will be eligible to play immediately in 2018. The upcoming season will be the first of three years of eligibility the quarterback has remaining.
Cooper was a four-star member of the Tigers’ 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback in the country. After redshirting as a true freshman, Cooper, along with Hunter Johnson, served as the backups to starter Kelly Bryant following the competition to replace Deshaun Watson.
Of the two, the strong-armed Cooper saw the most action as he completed 25 of his 41 attempts for 256 yards and a pair of touchdowns in seven games. Johnson, a true freshman who was a five-star 2017 signee, attempted 27 passes. However, by the end of the season, Johnson had seemingly become Bryant’s primary backup.
Both Bryant and Johnson will return in 2018. Perhaps more than anything, however, Clemson signed Trevor Lawrence, the top-rated player in the Class of 2018, as part of the first-ever early signing period last month. That was also the likely impetus for Tucker Israel announcing his decision to transfer over the weekend as well.
As it turns out, Nu’umoto Falo‘s forced departure from the Colorado football program wasn’t a permanent one.
In July of last year, Falo was dismissed from the Buffaloes for what the school described as an unspecified violation of team rules. Nearly six months later, Mike MacIntyre, the Boulder Daily Camera reported, confirmed that the linebacker has been reinstated to the team and is enrolled back in classes at the university.
According to the Daily Camera, Falo’s dismissal stemmed from a failed drug test. That was at least his second off-field situation in a little over a year for the player.
In late April of 2016, Falo (pictured, No. 42) and then-Buffs running back Dino Gordon were arrested in connection to an alleged dorm-room theft. The duo had been accused of stealing prescription drugs, laptops, video games and other electronics from a dorm room earlier that month.
Falo, who played in seven games as a true freshman in 2015, was suspended for the first three games of the 2016 season because of the incident. After returning, the then-true sophomore played in the final 11 games of the year. As a backup, he was credited with 12 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.
A rising junior, Falo will be expected to compete for a starting job beginning with spring practice the month after next.
Wednesday was a busy day for Luke Fickell on the hiring front.
With three spots to fill on his coaching staff, Fickell filled all three in one fell swoop as the hirings of Brian Mason (special teams coordinator), Mike Mickens (cornerbacks coach) and Steve Stripling (defensive line coach). All three of those coaches have a history with the football program.
Mason spent last season as UC’s director of recruiting, while Mickens was an All-American defensive back for the Bearcats in 2007 and 2008. Stripling was line coach at UC from 2010-12 before following Butch Jones to Tennessee, where he spent the past five seasons.
“We were able to hire coaches we are excited about and who want to be a part of our program,” Fickell said in a statement. “All three fit the mold of being great teachers, great motivators and great men. All three have Cincinnati ties which is important for what we are trying to build here. We are excited to close out this recruiting cycle and get back on the field for spring football.”
In addition to those hires, Fickell also announced a shuffling of responsibilities on the offensive side of his staff. From the release:
Offensive Coordinator Mike Denbrock will shift to tight ends, Gino Guidugli will coach quarterbacks and Doug Phillips will mentor the running backs. Ron Crook and Joker Phillips will continue with the offensive line and wide receiver groups, respectively.