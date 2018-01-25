Former Florida State OL Brock Ruble transfers to Toledo

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jason Candle has added a very experienced Power Five offensive lineman to his Toledo football roster.

According to the Toledo Blade, the Rockets confirmed this week that Brock Ruble has transferred into Candle’s UT program from Florida State. As a graduate transfer, the offensive lineman will be eligible to play for the Rockets immediately in 2018.

Ruble had announced back in December that he would be transferring from SU after graduating from the university.

It’s been an amazing ride✊🏻🔥 pic.twitter.com/fQiOtUauEA — Brock Ruble (@B_rock68) December 5, 2017

A three-star member of the Seminoles’ 2014 recruiting class, Ruble was rated as the No. 14 player at any position in the state of Maryland. After redshirting his true freshman season, Ruble started 13 games at right tackle the next two years.

This past season, Ruble played in 10 games at both guard and tackle, although he didn’t record a start.