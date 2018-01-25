Houston officially adds Ole Miss transfer Deontay Anderson

Houston has officially bolstered its secondary. Now, whether that bolstering will be realized on the field this year or next is still to be determined.

On his personal Twitter account in late December, Deontay Anderson announced that he would be transferring from Ole Miss to Houston. Thursday, the Cougars made the addition of the defensive back official by announcing his addition to their football roster.

The fourth member of the 2016 @ESPN 300 to join the program, help us officially welcome @OVOTRAINERA to the #HTownTakeover! Full info: https://t.co/D1okHCFH8F pic.twitter.com/GuiQPsQJhE — #HTownTakeover (@UHCougarFB) January 25, 2018

Because of NCAA sanctions levied on the Rebels football program, Anderson and UH are seeking a waiver that would allow him to play immediately in 2018. It’s hoped that a decision on aid waiver will be reached at some point in the next month or two.

If granted immediate eligibility, Anderson will have three years to use beginning next season. If not, he would have two years of eligibility to use beginning with the 2019 season. Whenever he does take the field, though, the Cougars will be the beneficiaries of a player with an elite recruiting pedigree.

Anderson was a skydiving four-star member of Ole Miss’ 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 2 safety in the country; the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Texas; and the No. 52 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only one defensive player in that Rebel class, five-star Benito Jones, was rated higher.

As a true freshman, Anderson started one of the 12 games in which he played. He took a redshirt this past season.