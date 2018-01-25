Illinois defensive line coach Mike Phair reportedly returning to NFL

Lovie Smith’s coaching staff will have several new faces as Illinois enters a crucial 2018 campaign.
FootballScoop is reporting that Illini defensive line coach Mike Phair is stepping down from his position after three seasons on staff and is set to return to the NFL. The report says he will be the defensive line coach with the Indianapolis Colts, who are expected to hire New England Patriots assistant Josh McDaniels as the team’s new head coach after the Super Bowl next weekend on NBC.
In addition to Phair’s departure, it was announced earlier on Thursday that offensive analyst Nate Scheelhaase was hired by Iowa State to coach running backs.
Phair was originally hired in Champaign by Tim Beckman but never coached with him after the latter was fired just prior to the 2015 season. Phair was promoted to defensive coordinator that year by interim coach Bill Cubit and was retained by Smith to oversee the line the past two years.
The long time assistant coach also had stops with the Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks over the years. Phair developed two draft picks during his short tenure at Illinois (Jihad Ward and Dawuane Smoot) while brining along a very young unit in 2017 for the team.
Nick Saban’s regular offseason re-tooling of his coaching staff added another piece on Thursday as Alabama confirmed the hire of Karl Scott to serve as the Crimson Tide’s new secondary coach.
“I have an incredible amount of appreciation for The University of Alabama and the program Coach Saban has built in Tuscaloosa,” Scott said in a statement. “I am very thankful for the opportunity to be a part of this coaching staff because as a defensive coach, it doesn’t get any better than working for Coach Saban. I look forward to doing my part to help continue the success this program has enjoyed.”
“We are excited to announce the addition of Karl Scott to our defensive staff,” Saban added. “He is a bright, young football coach who boasts a lot of experience coaching the secondary. He does an excellent job in terms of teaching the players, and he is someone we believe will be a tremendous asset in recruiting.”
Scott spent the past two seasons coaching the same group at Texas Tech but was hired last month by new Louisiana-Lafayette coach Billy Napier to serve as defensive coordinator. It’s not often you see guys give up on being a coordinator but the allure of working at Alabama with Saban (a noted defensive backs coaching savant) was too much to pass up it seems.
The move to the SEC represents a big jump up in competition for Scott, who has previous stops at Louisiana Tech and Southeastern Louisiana among others. He played a big role in turning around the Red Raiders’ pass defense the past year and will have his work cut out for him in Tuscaloosa with four new starters likely taking the field in 2018 for the defending champs.
It was only six years ago that Nate Scheelhaase was carrying the ball as an Illinois player, now he’ll be teaching others to do the same outside of Champaign as the new running backs coach at Iowa State.
“Nate will be a valuable addition to our staff,” Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell said in a statement. “I feel Nate is a rising star in this profession. He is energetic, has a high football I.Q., and will fit in perfectly with our current staff. We can’t wait for Nate to get started here at Iowa State.”
Scheelhaase was a four-year starter at quarterback for the Illini and finished as the program’s all-time leader in total offense. He is familiar with coaching the other position in the backfield however, having served as running backs coach on Bill Cubit’s interim staff in 2015. Lovie Smith retained him after the coaching transition at the school and he’s been working the past two seasons in the off-the-field role of offensive analyst.
It’s a little bit of a state of Illinois swap for Campbell as Scheelhaase replaces Louis Ayeni on ISU’s staff after he left for a spot at his alma mater of Northwestern a few weeks ago. The new Cyclones coach will walk into a good situation in 2018 with junior tailback David Montgomery likely vying for All-Big 12 honors again during the upcoming season.
Houston has officially bolstered its secondary. Now, whether that bolstering will be realized on the field this year or next is still to be determined.
On his personal Twitter account in late December, Deontay Anderson announced that he would be transferring from Ole Miss to Houston. Thursday, the Cougars made the addition of the defensive back official by announcing his addition to their football roster.
Because of NCAA sanctions levied on the Rebels football program, Anderson and UH are seeking a waiver that would allow him to play immediately in 2018. It’s hoped that a decision on aid waiver will be reached at some point in the next month or two.
If granted immediate eligibility, Anderson will have three years to use beginning next season. If not, he would have two years of eligibility to use beginning with the 2019 season. Whenever he does take the field, though, the Cougars will be the beneficiaries of a player with an elite recruiting pedigree.
Anderson was a skydiving four-star member of Ole Miss’ 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 2 safety in the country; the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Texas; and the No. 52 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only one defensive player in that Rebel class, five-star Benito Jones, was rated higher.
As a true freshman, Anderson started one of the 12 games in which he played. He took a redshirt this past season.
Florida announced earlier Thursday the hiring of Larry Scott as tight ends coach to replace the departing Ja’Juan Seider. Not long after, the school to where the assistant departed officially announced his arrival.
Penn State confirmed in a press release that Seider has been hired by James Franklin as his new running backs coach. David Corley had been added as running backs coach earlier this month; the school confirmed in the same release that Corley will move over to wide receivers.
“As soon as I met Ja’Juan, I knew that he would be a great fit for our staff,” the head coach said in his statement. “He comes highly recommended from a lot of people in the industry I respect. Ja’Juan has a quiet confidence and a natural charisma that will relate well to our running backs. His experience as a player and a coach will complement our offensive scheme. He is also widely regarded as one of nation’s top recruiters and his ties to this region will be beneficial. We are excited to have Ja’Juan and his family join this community.”
“My family and I are so excited to join the Penn State staff in Happy Valley,” Seider said. “We are honored and privileged to be a part of a football program that is so rich in tradition. I believe Coach Franklin is doing something special here and I can’t wait to chase championships in Big Ten country. Hello Nittany Nation. We Are!!”
Prior to moving over to tight ends as a result of a regime change, Seider had coached Gator running backs for one season. Seider, a former West Virginia quarterback, had spent the four seasons prior to that with the Mountaineers. He was also a graduate assistant at his alma mater from 2008-10.
Prior to his second stint at WVU, he coached the same positional group at Marshall from 2010-12.