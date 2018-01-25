Penn State makes hiring of Florida assistant Ja’Juan Seider official

Florida announced earlier Thursday the hiring of Larry Scott as tight ends coach to replace the departing Ja’Juan Seider. Not long after, the school to where the assistant departed officially announced his arrival.

Penn State confirmed in a press release that Seider has been hired by James Franklin as his new running backs coach. David Corley had been added as running backs coach earlier this month; the school confirmed in the same release that Corley will move over to wide receivers.

“As soon as I met Ja’Juan, I knew that he would be a great fit for our staff,” the head coach said in his statement. “He comes highly recommended from a lot of people in the industry I respect. Ja’Juan has a quiet confidence and a natural charisma that will relate well to our running backs. His experience as a player and a coach will complement our offensive scheme. He is also widely regarded as one of nation’s top recruiters and his ties to this region will be beneficial. We are excited to have Ja’Juan and his family join this community.”

“My family and I are so excited to join the Penn State staff in Happy Valley,” Seider said. “We are honored and privileged to be a part of a football program that is so rich in tradition. I believe Coach Franklin is doing something special here and I can’t wait to chase championships in Big Ten country. Hello Nittany Nation. We Are!!”

Prior to moving over to tight ends as a result of a regime change, Seider had coached Gator running backs for one season. Seider, a former West Virginia quarterback, had spent the four seasons prior to that with the Mountaineers. He was also a graduate assistant at his alma mater from 2008-10.

Prior to his second stint at WVU, he coached the same positional group at Marshall from 2010-12.