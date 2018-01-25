Starting safety Kaleb Prewett indefinitely suspended by Mizzou

Fortunately for Kaleb Prewett, this punitive measure comes seven months or so before the new season starts, so there’s plenty of time for him to climb out of Barry Odom‘s doghouse.

According to the Kansas City Star, Prewitt has been indefinitely suspended by Odom. The only reason given for the suspension was an unspecified violation of team rules.

“We will continue to gather additional information and work with campus and department leadership to determine his future in our program,” an ominous-sounding statement from a Mizzou official read.

In February of 2016, it was confirmed that Prewett would be transferring from Kansas State; three months later, the starting safety for the Wildcats transferred to the Tigers. After sitting out the 2016 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Prewett began 2017 as Mizzou’s starting strongside linebacker before starting the last seven games at safety.

Prewett was fourth on the Tigers in tackles this past season with 60. He was also credited with four tackles for loss and two pass breakups.