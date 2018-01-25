Washington State linebacker Peyton Pelluer granted a sixth year of eligibility

Washington State received some much-needed good news on Thursday as one of the team’s best defensive players looks like he’ll be back on the Palouse for the 2018 campaign. The Seattle Times is reporting that the NCAA has confirmed to the school that linebacker Peyton Pelluer was granted a sixth season of eligibility for the upcoming season.
Pelluer had started 34 games for the Cougars but needed surgery to repair a fractured foot he injured during a game against Oregon State. Because he played in only three games (and really just two and a half), he was able to petition for a medical redshirt year and was subsequently granted it by the NCAA office.
The senior will once again be a team leader for Wazzu’s defense after the departures of assistant coach Alex Grinch, All-American defensive lineman Hercules Mata’afa and most of the linebacking corps. The Cougs do have a new defensive coordinator in Tracy Claeys but Pelluer’s role probably won’t change all that much in 2018 as he looks to be the face of the unit once again.
That certainly didn’t last very long.
On Jan. 8, Michigan announced the hiring of Dan Enos as the Wolverines’ 10th assistant coach. Nearly three weeks later, reports have emerged that Enos is set to leave U-M in order to take a job on Nick Saban‘s coaching staff at Alabama.
Enos has a previous relationship with Saban, with al.com noting that the assistant “has known Saban since 1987, when Enos was a freshman quarterback at Michigan State and Saban was the team’s defensive coordinator.”
It’s being reported that Enos will take over as the Crimson Tide’s quarterbacks coach, a position new offensive coordinator Mike Locksley was expected hold down. Enos will also carry the title of associate head coach.
The past three seasons, Enos served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Bret Bielema‘s coaching staff at Arkansas. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Central Michigan for five seasons, where he went 26-36 before abruptly resigning to take the SEC job.
Enos had come to Ann Arbor armed with Big Ten experience as he spent three years (2006-09) at rival Michigan State, the first year as quarterbacks coach and the last two as running backs coach. As previously noted, he’s also an alum of the Wolverines’ in-state rival.
Perhaps the Wilton Speight era at Michigan isn’t over after all?
Earlier this week, it was reported that Speight, who announced his transfer from U-M in late November, was putting off a decision on a new school. Thursday, we potentially have an indication as to why.
Citing a source with knowledge of the quarterback’s thought process, the Detroit Free Press is reporting that Speight would consider a return to the Wolverines this season if the situation is right. Specifically, Speight would be open to a return if Shea Patterson‘s appeal for immediate eligibility is denied.
Patterson transferred to U-M from Ole Miss in December, and, because of the Rebels’ expanded sanctions, is seeking a waiver from the NCAA that would allow him to play immediately in 2018. Should that waiver be granted, Patterson, who was the Rebels’ starting quarterback before going down with a season-ending injury midway through the 2017 season, would be the unquestioned favorite to win the starting with the Wolverines.
It had previously been reported that Patterson would receive a decision in late January or early February. As it stands now, it appears a decision won’t be made until late next month at the absolute earliest.
The starter for the vast majority of the 2016 season, Speight began the 2017 season as the starter as well before a late-September back injury knocked him out for the remainder of the season. As important as it is to note that Speight would be open to a return, it should be stated that Jim Harbaugh and his coaching staff would welcome him back as well.
Nick Saban’s regular offseason re-tooling of his coaching staff added another piece on Thursday as Alabama confirmed the hire of Karl Scott to serve as the Crimson Tide’s new secondary coach.
“I have an incredible amount of appreciation for The University of Alabama and the program Coach Saban has built in Tuscaloosa,” Scott said in a statement. “I am very thankful for the opportunity to be a part of this coaching staff because as a defensive coach, it doesn’t get any better than working for Coach Saban. I look forward to doing my part to help continue the success this program has enjoyed.”
“We are excited to announce the addition of Karl Scott to our defensive staff,” Saban added. “He is a bright, young football coach who boasts a lot of experience coaching the secondary. He does an excellent job in terms of teaching the players, and he is someone we believe will be a tremendous asset in recruiting.”
Scott spent the past two seasons coaching the same group at Texas Tech but was hired last month by new Louisiana-Lafayette coach Billy Napier to serve as defensive coordinator. It’s not often you see guys give up on being a coordinator but the allure of working at Alabama with Saban (a noted defensive backs coaching savant) was too much to pass up it seems.
The move to the SEC represents a big jump up in competition for Scott, who has previous stops at Louisiana Tech and Southeastern Louisiana among others. He played a big role in turning around the Red Raiders’ pass defense the past year and will have his work cut out for him in Tuscaloosa with four new starters likely taking the field in 2018 for the defending champs.
Lovie Smith’s coaching staff will have several new faces as Illinois enters a crucial 2018 campaign.
FootballScoop is reporting that Illini defensive line coach Mike Phair is stepping down from his position after three seasons on staff and is set to return to the NFL. The report says he will be the defensive line coach with the Indianapolis Colts, who are expected to hire New England Patriots assistant Josh McDaniels as the team’s new head coach after the Super Bowl next weekend on NBC.
In addition to Phair’s departure, it was announced earlier on Thursday that offensive analyst Nate Scheelhaase was hired by Iowa State to coach running backs.
Phair was originally hired in Champaign by Tim Beckman but never coached with him after the latter was fired just prior to the 2015 season. Phair was promoted to defensive coordinator that year by interim coach Bill Cubit and was retained by Smith to oversee the line the past two years.
The long time assistant coach also had stops with the Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks over the years. Phair developed two draft picks during his short tenure at Illinois (Jihad Ward and Dawuane Smoot) while brining along a very young unit in 2017 for the team.