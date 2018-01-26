Auburn QB Jarrett Stidham undergoes shoulder surgery, expected to be ready for spring

If there’s ever a good time to undergo surgery, late January’s as good as any if you’re a college football player.
After photos surfaced on social media showing Jarrett Stidham wearing a sling as he walked around campus, Auburn confirmed Thursday that the quarterback underwent what it described as “a minor [surgical] procedure” on his left (non-throwing) shoulder at some point this month. It’s unclear at this time whether the issue that needed cleaned up surgically came from an in-season injury or one that surfaced after the season ended.
According to a statement from the football program, head coach Gus Malzahn “expects [Stidham] to participate in spring practice,” which will kick off the month after next.
A transfer from Baylor, Stidham started every game under center for the SEC West champion Tigers. Stidham threw for 3,158 yards and 18 touchdowns this season, becoming just the second AU quarterback to throw for 3,000-plus yards in a single season. The first? Dameyune Craig back in 1997.
Citing what he called “unfinished business,” Stidham, a redshirt sophomore, announced earlier this month that he would be eschewing the NFL draft and returning to The Plains for at least one more season. Heading into the 2018 season, Stidham will likely be one of a handful of Heisman Trophy contenders.
Mike Bobo looked both inside and out of his Colorado State football program to fill holes on his coaching staff.
George Helow was promoted to safeties coach, the football program announced Thursday. Additionally, Eric Lewis was hired and brought in to coach the Rams’ cornerbacks, completing an overhaul of CSU’s secondary when it comes to the coaching side.
Lewis, the son of longtime NFL offensive coordinator Sherman Lewis, spent the 2017 season as a defensive quality control coach at Tennessee. Prior to that, he was the secondary coach at Georgia State (2015-16) and Buffalo (2014), while he coached cornerbacks at Louisville in 2008.
In 2009, Lewis was the coordinator of an Eastern Michigan defense that led the nation in fewest passing yards allowed.
Helow has spent the past two seasons with the Rams, first as a graduate assistant and then as a defensive quality control coach. This will mark his first on-field coaching job at the FBS level.
It’s been quite the busy day for Nick Saban on the coaching personnel front.
First, Alabama confirmed the hiring of Karl Scott as secondary coach. Then, reports surfaced that Saban was swiping newly-hired Michigan assistant Dan Enos to be his new quarterbacks coach to replace Brian Daboll, the offensive coordinator who left his jobs at ‘Bama to take the same positions with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills.
To cap off the single-day staff shuffle, the Crimson Tide also confirmed previous reports that Josh Gattis has been hired as the new wide receivers coach. Gattis replaces Mike Locksley, who was promoted to coordinator as the replacement for Daboll.
“Josh Gattis is an outstanding addition to our coaching staff,” Saban said in a statement. “He is a sharp, young coach who did a great job at Penn State and Vanderbilt before that, and we believe he will bring great energy to our program. He is an excellent recruiter and knows what he is doing in terms of coaching wide receivers and building relationships with the players. We are happy to welcome his wife Tesa and their son Jace to the Crimson Tide program.”
Gattis had spent the past six seasons on James Franklin-led coaching staffs, the first two at Vanderbilt and the last four at Penn State. In addition to receivers coach, Gattis held the title of passing-game coordinator and assistant special teams coordinator with the Nittany Lions.
Prior to joining Franklin at Vandy, Gattis, who played his college football at Wake Forest, was the receivers coach at Western Michigan in 2011. His first job in the profession came the year before as an offensive graduate assistant at North Carolina.
That certainly didn’t last very long.
On Jan. 8, Michigan announced the hiring of Dan Enos as the Wolverines’ 10th assistant coach. Nearly three weeks later, reports have emerged that Enos is set to leave U-M in order to take a job on Nick Saban‘s coaching staff at Alabama.
Enos has a previous relationship with Saban, with al.com noting that the assistant “has known Saban since 1987, when Enos was a freshman quarterback at Michigan State and Saban was the team’s defensive coordinator.”
It’s being reported that Enos will take over as the Crimson Tide’s quarterbacks coach, a position new offensive coordinator Mike Locksley was expected hold down. Enos will also carry the title of associate head coach.
The past three seasons, Enos served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Bret Bielema‘s coaching staff at Arkansas. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Central Michigan for five seasons, where he went 26-36 before abruptly resigning to take the SEC job.
Enos had come to Ann Arbor armed with Big Ten experience as he spent three years (2006-09) at rival Michigan State, the first year as quarterbacks coach and the last two as running backs coach. As previously noted, he’s also an alum of the Wolverines’ in-state rival.
Perhaps the Wilton Speight era at Michigan isn’t over after all?
Earlier this week, it was reported that Speight, who announced his transfer from U-M in late November, was putting off a decision on a new school. Thursday, we potentially have an indication as to why.
Citing a source with knowledge of the quarterback’s thought process, the Detroit Free Press is reporting that Speight would consider a return to the Wolverines this season if the situation is right. Specifically, Speight would be open to a return if Shea Patterson‘s appeal for immediate eligibility is denied.
Patterson transferred to U-M from Ole Miss in December, and, because of the Rebels’ expanded sanctions, is seeking a waiver from the NCAA that would allow him to play immediately in 2018. Should that waiver be granted, Patterson, who was the Rebels’ starting quarterback before going down with a season-ending injury midway through the 2017 season, would be the unquestioned favorite to win the starting with the Wolverines.
It had previously been reported that Patterson would receive a decision in late January or early February. As it stands now, it appears a decision won’t be made until late next month at the absolute earliest.
The starter for the vast majority of the 2016 season, Speight began the 2017 season as the starter as well before a late-September back injury knocked him out for the remainder of the season. As important as it is to note that Speight would be open to a return, it should be stated that Jim Harbaugh and his coaching staff would welcome him back as well.