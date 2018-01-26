Colorado State hires one new coach, promotes another assistant

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Mike Bobo looked both inside and out of his Colorado State football program to fill holes on his coaching staff.

George Helow was promoted to safeties coach, the football program announced Thursday. Additionally, Eric Lewis was hired and brought in to coach the Rams’ cornerbacks, completing an overhaul of CSU’s secondary when it comes to the coaching side.

Lewis, the son of longtime NFL offensive coordinator Sherman Lewis, spent the 2017 season as a defensive quality control coach at Tennessee. Prior to that, he was the secondary coach at Georgia State (2015-16) and Buffalo (2014), while he coached cornerbacks at Louisville in 2008.

In 2009, Lewis was the coordinator of an Eastern Michigan defense that led the nation in fewest passing yards allowed.

Helow has spent the past two seasons with the Rams, first as a graduate assistant and then as a defensive quality control coach. This will mark his first on-field coaching job at the FBS level.