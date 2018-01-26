FCS Southeastern adds FBS transfers from LSU, Fresno State

Yet another FCS roster will have a pinch and/or a dash of FBS experience this coming season.
Southeastern Louisiana announced Thursday that it has added quarterback Chason Virgil (pictured) and defensive back Xavier Lewis to its roster. The latter comes to SLU from LSU, the former from Fresno State.
As they are dropping down to the FCS level from the FBS, both will be eligible to play in 2018 for the Lions. Both players will also be redshirt juniors in 2018, meaning they’ll have two seasons of eligibility each including this year.
A four-star member of LSU’s 2015 recruiting class, Lewis was rated as the No. 22 cornerback in the country and the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Louisiana. After redshirting as a true freshman, Lewis played in 15 games the past two seasons. Four of those appearances came in what turned out to be his final season with the Tigers.
Virgil, a three-star 2015 signee, started 14 games during his time at Fresno State, including 10 two years ago. His best season came in that 2016 season when he became the third Bulldogs quarterback to throw for more than 2,000 yards (2,021) in a single season as a freshman. This past season, he completed 48-of-83 passes for 524 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions as he started four games.
For his career thus far, Virgil has passed for 2,843 yards, 19 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
The Larry Nassar scandal is not the only issue that Michigan State finds itself dealing with.
In a bombshell report released just after Spartans athletic director Mark Hollis resigned/retired, an ESPN Outside the Lines investigation reported on “a pattern of widespread denial, inaction and information suppression of such allegations by officials ranging from campus police to the Spartan athletic department.” This included officials going to court to withhold athletes’ names in police reports, deleting information from other reports, acting less than transparent with outside investigations and not following proper procedures in reporting sexual violence allegations.
Perhaps most damning was what was uncovered about the football program under head coach Mark Dantonio. The report says that since 2007, at least 16 football players have been accused of sexual assault or violence against women. The head coach himself was even alleged to be involved in the handling of some of these cases, including dishing out discipline.
While MSU capped off a turnaround campaign on the field in 2017 by reaching 10 wins in the Holiday Bowl, it was a turbulent offseason last year in the wake of several sexual assault investigations led to the dismissal of several players. Over a dozen players were held out of the Michigan State spring game and a staff member was even dismissed after violating school policy. An external probe into the handling of at least one sexual assault case reportedly cleared Dantonio of any wrongdoing.
The OTL report also touched on incidents involving the Spartans basketball program under Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo, the fact that MSU is facing a Title IX lawsuit and that the school remains under investigation by the Department of Education in several matters as well.
In a school statement provided to ESPN, they said the following: “Over the past several years, we have dedicated significant new resources to strengthening our efforts to combat sexual violence. Every day, people across campus are working diligently on this critical issue. We acknowledge, however, that we have sometimes fallen short of our goal and the expectations of others. It is clear more needs to be done, and we are using every resource available to get better.”
The larger fallout from the report remains to be seen but it’s safe to say that Dantonio’s position as head coach could be in jeopardy and he might be the next big name to leave East Lansing. The NCAA has already launched an investigation into Michigan State and there are still several others from various other organizations on going. While the Nassar scandal has led to the departure of the school president and athletic director, the latest bit of damning news on how the program handled sexual assault allegations seems to firmly put the football team in the crosshairs as well.
Mario Cristobal is a busy man filling out the rest of his first Oregon coaching staff and he’s almost done filling all 10 slots thanks to an old friend from his days at Alabama.
The school on Friday announced the additions of two new coaches by naming Cort Dennison as the Ducks’ outside linebackers coach and Bobby Williams as special teams coordinator. Former Nebraska assistant Donte Williams, who as already announced as a hire by the program, was confirmed to be the team’s cornerbacks coach going forward as well.
“We are thrilled to add both Bobby and Cort to our staff,” Cristobal said in a statement. “Both are exceptional football coaches who will make a positive impact on our football program. Bobby brings a veteran presence, and his head coaching experience is invaluable. His special teams at Alabama were instrumental in helping win a number of games, including a successful onside kick and kickoff return for a touchdown in the 2015 national championship game.”
As Cristobal notes, he and Williams both served under Nick Saban with the Crimson Tide and won the 2015 title together. Williams spent a full decade in Tuscaloosa overall and was with Saban dating back to his Michigan State days as well (taking over as head coach when the latter left for LSU). However he was not an on-field coach the last two years like he will be in Eugene.
Dennison spent the previous four seasons at Louisville and is highly regarded as a recruiter as well as having plenty of ties out West from his days as a prep player in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The move leaves just one spot left for Cristobal to fill on his coaching staff after Friday’s announcement.
The Larry Nassar scandal has already cost Michigan State’s president her job. Now, the leader of the university’s athletics department is apparently out as well.
According to the Detroit Free Press, athletic director Mark Hollis is expected to tender his resignation at some point Friday morning. Hollis, an alum of the university, has been in his position since January of 2008.
The report comes shortly after Nassar, a professor at MSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine and sports physician for both the Spartans and USA Gymnastics, was sentenced to up to 175 years in jail for the systematic sexual abuse of more than 150 girls and young women. It has been reported that unnamed, high-ranking MSU officials were made aware of Nassar’s criminal behavior but, at best, did nothing.
The NCAA also sent a Notice of Inquiry to MSU three days ago in which the university was informed that it is under investigation for its handling of the allegations.
“Since my first day on the job as athletic director, my focus has always been on the student-athlete,” Hollis said in a statement when the probe was initially announced. “They are at the core of our athletic department mission statement. Our first priority has always been and will always be their health and safety.
“In regards to the letter we received from the NCAA [Tuesday] night, the athletic compliance and university general counsel offices are preparing a comprehensive response.”
An official announcement from the school on Hollis’ status is expected at some point Friday afternoon.
UPDATED 12:11 p.m. ET: At an emotional press conference, Mark Hollis announced that he was retiring as MSU’s athletic director. Per Hollis, he was not asked or forced to retire by anyone associated with the university. He also stated that he will continue to cooperate with the NCAA as its investigation continues.
On the same day Nick Saban was adding to his Alabama coaching staff, he also lost a longtime member of his Crimson Tide football program.
According to The Oregonian, Bobby Williams has left his off-field role at ‘Bama to take an on-field role at Oregon. The website reported that Williams signed a two-year contract, worth $300,000 annually, to be the Ducks’ special teams coordinator.
Williams and first-year UO head coach Mario Cristobal have a prior working relationship as the latter was a Saban assistant with the Tide from 2013-16 before moving on to the Ducks as a member of Willie Taggart‘s staff.
While neither program confirmed the development, Williams did indicate on his Twitter account that he has joined the Ducks.
Williams had spent the last decade as a part of Saban’s staff in Tuscaloosa. From 2008-2015, he served as the Tide’s tight ends coach and special teams coordinator. The past two seasons, he held an off-field role as special assistant to Saban.
The relationship with Saban stretches even further back as Williams was on his staff at Michigan State as running backs coach. When Saban left to take the job at LSU after the 1999 season, Williams took over as head coach of the Spartans; he didn’t last three full seasons in that job after posting a 16-17 record.
Williams was also on Saban’s staff at LSU as wide receivers coach in 2004, then moved with him to the Miami Dolphins for two years (2005-06) as running backs coach. All told, Williams has worked for Saban for 21 of the past 23 years, the lone exceptions being 2003 (wide receivers coach, Detroit Lions) and 2007 (high school assistant).