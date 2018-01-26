FCS Southeastern adds FBS transfers from LSU, Fresno State

Yet another FCS roster will have a pinch and/or a dash of FBS experience this coming season.

Southeastern Louisiana announced Thursday that it has added quarterback Chason Virgil (pictured) and defensive back Xavier Lewis to its roster. The latter comes to SLU from LSU, the former from Fresno State.

As they are dropping down to the FCS level from the FBS, both will be eligible to play in 2018 for the Lions. Both players will also be redshirt juniors in 2018, meaning they’ll have two seasons of eligibility each including this year.

A four-star member of LSU’s 2015 recruiting class, Lewis was rated as the No. 22 cornerback in the country and the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Louisiana. After redshirting as a true freshman, Lewis played in 15 games the past two seasons. Four of those appearances came in what turned out to be his final season with the Tigers.

Virgil, a three-star 2015 signee, started 14 games during his time at Fresno State, including 10 two years ago. His best season came in that 2016 season when he became the third Bulldogs quarterback to throw for more than 2,000 yards (2,021) in a single season as a freshman. This past season, he completed 48-of-83 passes for 524 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions as he started four games.

For his career thus far, Virgil has passed for 2,843 yards, 19 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.