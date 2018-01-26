Four-star QB Tanner McKee will serve 2-year mission before playing college football

One of the top pro-style quarterbacks left to be recruited in the Class of 2018 with the second national signing day on the horizon is Tanner McKee of California. With a number of power conference programs attempting to make a final recruiting sales pitch to win his recruitment, McKee will still be a couple of years away from playing college football. That is because McKee will follow through on a two-year Mormon mission before moving forward with his college football career.

“To me, it’s about being dedicated to what you believe in,” McKee said in a story published by Adam Kramer of Bleacher Report. “Other people are going to think I’m nuts for going out for two years, but I feel like this will help me in the long run. You don’t have to just pick football or your faith. You can balance them and have both.”

According to Rivals, McKee has plenty of options worth considering as we approach the more traditional signing day in a couple of weeks. Among them are offers from Alabama, Georgia, Nebraska, Stanford, Washington, Texas, and BYU, just to name a few. For his recruiting process, the determination to fulfill his two-year mission has been a bit of a hurdle for some coaching staffs along the way.

“I think his mission trip probably has steered some schools away as a whole,” McKee’s high school coach Matt Logan said to Bleacher Report. “You’re projecting the student-athlete two years out, and I think that’s hard for some.”

Some schools and programs can afford to take that kind of a risk when evaluating talent, but it is understandable why there might be a little bit of reluctance to go all in on what could be a very talented prospect. A lot can happen in two years for any recruit, especially one not playing football over the course of the next two years before potentially putting the pads back on for a full season.

McKee has 23 offers on the table, though, so there is still plenty of interest ina quarterback with plenty of upside potential.

