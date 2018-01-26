Jimbo Fisher adds Maurice Linguist, Bradley Dale Peveto to Texas A&M coaching staff

Jimbo Fisher has been a busy man since inking the largest coaching contract ever to take over at Texas A&M and officially added two more members to his coaching staff on Friday.

The Aggies confirmed the hires of Maurice Linguist and Bradley Dale Peveto in a release, with the former handling defensive backs and the latter becoming the team’s linebackers coach.

“Maurice has an outstanding track record of teaching and developing quality defensive backs,” Fisher said in a statement. “He is a tireless worker and he coaches with a lot of fire and enthusiasm. He’s been successful everywhere he’s been and he’ll be a tremendous addition to our coaching staff.

“Bradley Dale has coached in the SEC for many years and his knowledge of the league will be a huge asset for our defense and our program… The Peveto family name has a tremendous connection to Texas high school football and we’re excited to be able to have him our staff at Texas A&M.”

Linguist is a Texas native and stared at Baylor just over a decade ago as a strong safety. He comes to College Station after spending last season with Minnesota and the one before that at Mississippi State. Peveto also has numerous ties to the state and the SEC, having played at SMU back in the Mustangs’ heyday of the late 1980’s. He coached at Ole Miss, LSU and Kentucky the past few years and also is highly regarded for his work with special teams.

The pair will work with defensive coordinator Mike Elko, who was hired earlier in the month thanks to a big contract that lured him south from Notre Dame.