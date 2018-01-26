Luke Falk leaves Senior Bowl to attend Tyler Hilinski’s funeral

Washington State quarterback Luke Falk will not get the chance to impress NFL scouts in the Senior Bowl this weekend, but he will be OK with that given the circumstances. Falk reportedly took himself out of the Senior Bowl on Friday so he could fly back to the west coast and attend the funeral services for former Cougars teammate Tyler Hilinski.
Stefanie Loh of The Seattle Times reported the news via Twitter.
Before making the decision to leave Mobile, Alabama to attend the funeral services for Hilinski, Falk was wearing Hilinski’s uniform number for Senior Bowl practices. It was Falk’s intention to raise awareness about Hilinski, who died in an apparent suicide attempt last week.
No replacement is expected to be made for Falk’s roster spot given the late timing of his departure and the game being played on Saturday.
On his way to winning the Heisman Trophy last season, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield sure found a way to draw attention to himself, and not always in the most flattering of ways. Among the notable antics of Mayfield that was overblown was Mayfield’s post game celebration after beating Ohio State in Ohio Stadium early in the year. Mayfield planted an Oklahoma flag at midfield to mark Oklahoma’s territory in a way that has commonly been done over the years. This week at the Senior Bowl, a pair of Ohio State players finally got a chance to confront Mayfield about that post game flag-planting. Fortunately, the three had a laugh over the incident.
Per Sports Illustrated, Mayfield was blocked in on a bus by Ohio State’s Jalyn Holmes and Tyquan Lewis. After a brief stare down, one of the players asked Mayfield “What’s wrong with you, bro?” After a brief moment of awkward silence, the three laughed it off.
“That’s what you get for kicking my ass the year before!” Mayfield said. Mayfield was referring to the Ohio State victory at Oklahoma in the 2016 season that ultimately helped Ohio State get into the College Football Playoff at the end of the season while Oklahoma was left out of the playoff entirely. The script was flipped last season with Oklahoma getting in and Ohio State being left out.
Mayfield apologized for his flag-planting celebration in the days after Oklahoma’s victory against the Buckeyes. Ohio State players may not have taken kindly to Mayfield’s post game celebration in September, but it seems cooler heads have moved on for the better.
Jimbo Fisher has been a busy man since inking the largest coaching contract ever to take over at Texas A&M and officially added two more members to his coaching staff on Friday.
The Aggies confirmed the hires of Maurice Linguist and Bradley Dale Peveto in a release, with the former handling defensive backs and the latter becoming the team’s linebackers coach.
“Maurice has an outstanding track record of teaching and developing quality defensive backs,” Fisher said in a statement. “He is a tireless worker and he coaches with a lot of fire and enthusiasm. He’s been successful everywhere he’s been and he’ll be a tremendous addition to our coaching staff.
“Bradley Dale has coached in the SEC for many years and his knowledge of the league will be a huge asset for our defense and our program… The Peveto family name has a tremendous connection to Texas high school football and we’re excited to be able to have him our staff at Texas A&M.”
Linguist is a Texas native and stared at Baylor just over a decade ago as a strong safety. He comes to College Station after spending last season with Minnesota and the one before that at Mississippi State. Peveto also has numerous ties to the state and the SEC, having played at SMU back in the Mustangs’ heyday of the late 1980’s. He coached at Ole Miss, LSU and Kentucky the past few years and also is highly regarded for his work with special teams.
The pair will work with defensive coordinator Mike Elko, who was hired earlier in the month thanks to a big contract that lured him south from Notre Dame.
The Larry Nassar scandal is not the only issue that Michigan State finds itself dealing with.
In a bombshell report released just after Spartans athletic director Mark Hollis resigned/retired, an ESPN Outside the Lines investigation reported on “a pattern of widespread denial, inaction and information suppression of such allegations by officials ranging from campus police to the Spartan athletic department.” This included officials going to court to withhold athletes’ names in police reports, deleting information from other reports, acting less than transparent with outside investigations and not following proper procedures in reporting sexual violence allegations.
Perhaps most damning was what was uncovered about the football program under head coach Mark Dantonio. The report says that since 2007, at least 16 football players have been accused of sexual assault or violence against women. The head coach himself was even alleged to be involved in the handling of some of these cases, including dishing out discipline.
While MSU capped off a turnaround campaign on the field in 2017 by reaching 10 wins in the Holiday Bowl, it was a turbulent offseason last year in the wake of several sexual assault investigations led to the dismissal of several players. Over a dozen players were held out of the Michigan State spring game and a staff member was even dismissed after violating school policy. An external probe into the handling of at least one sexual assault case reportedly cleared Dantonio of any wrongdoing.
The OTL report also touched on incidents involving the Spartans basketball program under Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo, the fact that MSU is facing a Title IX lawsuit and that the school remains under investigation by the Department of Education in several matters as well.
In a school statement provided to ESPN, they said the following: “Over the past several years, we have dedicated significant new resources to strengthening our efforts to combat sexual violence. Every day, people across campus are working diligently on this critical issue. We acknowledge, however, that we have sometimes fallen short of our goal and the expectations of others. It is clear more needs to be done, and we are using every resource available to get better.”
The larger fallout from the report remains to be seen but it’s safe to say that Dantonio’s position as head coach could be in jeopardy and he might be the next big name to leave East Lansing. The NCAA has already launched an investigation into Michigan State and there are still several others from various other organizations on going. While the Nassar scandal has led to the departure of the school president and athletic director, the latest bit of damning news on how the program handled sexual assault allegations seems to firmly put the football team in the crosshairs as well.
Mario Cristobal is a busy man filling out the rest of his first Oregon coaching staff and he’s almost done filling all 10 slots thanks to an old friend from his days at Alabama.
The school on Friday announced the additions of two new coaches by naming Cort Dennison as the Ducks’ outside linebackers coach and Bobby Williams as special teams coordinator. Former Nebraska assistant Donte Williams, who as already announced as a hire by the program, was confirmed to be the team’s cornerbacks coach going forward as well.
“We are thrilled to add both Bobby and Cort to our staff,” Cristobal said in a statement. “Both are exceptional football coaches who will make a positive impact on our football program. Bobby brings a veteran presence, and his head coaching experience is invaluable. His special teams at Alabama were instrumental in helping win a number of games, including a successful onside kick and kickoff return for a touchdown in the 2015 national championship game.”
As Cristobal notes, he and Williams both served under Nick Saban with the Crimson Tide and won the 2015 title together. Williams spent a full decade in Tuscaloosa overall and was with Saban dating back to his Michigan State days as well (taking over as head coach when the latter left for LSU). However he was not an on-field coach the last two years like he will be in Eugene.
Dennison spent the previous four seasons at Louisville and is highly regarded as a recruiter as well as having plenty of ties out West from his days as a prep player in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The move leaves just one spot left for Cristobal to fill on his coaching staff after Friday’s announcement.