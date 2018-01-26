Mark Dantonio labels reports that he’s resigning ‘absolutely false’

The Larry Nassar scandal has already cost Michigan State’s president and athletic director their jobs. Another high-profile athletic official at the university who’s rumored to be in the scandal’s crosshairs, on the other hand, has come out swinging in his own defense.

In the aftermath of Mark Hollis “retiring” as the athletic director at MSU Friday morning, an ESPN Outside the Lines report alleged that, since 2007, at least 16 Spartans football players have been accused of sexual assault or violence against women; the beginning of that timeline coincides with Mark Dantonio taking over the Spartans football program as head coach, a position he’s held the past 11 seasons. In the damning report, it was alleged that, in at last one instance, Dantonio personally handled a claim made against one of his players instead of going through the proper Title IX channels.

Following the OTL report, speculation was running rampant that Dantonio was planning on stepping down as MSU’s head football coach. During an impromptu meeting with the media Friday evening, Dantonio labeled the resignation speculation as “absolutely false.” Furthermore, in response to the allegations directed at him in the OTL report, Dantonio said in a statement he read to the media that he’s “here tonight to say that any accusations of my handling of any complaints of sexual assault individually are completely false.”

Below is the entirety of the statement Dantonio read to the media addressing the day’s developments: