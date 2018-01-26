Oregon continues to fill out coaching staff, including hiring longtime Alabama assistant Bobby Williams

Mario Cristobal is a busy man filling out the rest of his first Oregon coaching staff and he’s almost done filling all 10 slots thanks to an old friend from his days at Alabama.

The school on Friday announced the additions of two new coaches by naming Cort Dennison as the Ducks’ outside linebackers coach and Bobby Williams as special teams coordinator. Former Nebraska assistant Donte Williams, who as already announced as a hire by the program, was confirmed to be the team’s cornerbacks coach going forward as well.

“We are thrilled to add both Bobby and Cort to our staff,” Cristobal said in a statement. “Both are exceptional football coaches who will make a positive impact on our football program. Bobby brings a veteran presence, and his head coaching experience is invaluable. His special teams at Alabama were instrumental in helping win a number of games, including a successful onside kick and kickoff return for a touchdown in the 2015 national championship game.”

As Cristobal notes, he and Williams both served under Nick Saban with the Crimson Tide and won the 2015 title together. Williams spent a full decade in Tuscaloosa overall and was with Saban dating back to his Michigan State days as well (taking over as head coach when the latter left for LSU). However he was not an on-field coach the last two years like he will be in Eugene.

Dennison spent the previous four seasons at Louisville and is highly regarded as a recruiter as well as having plenty of ties out West from his days as a prep player in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The move leaves just one spot left for Cristobal to fill on his coaching staff after Friday’s announcement.