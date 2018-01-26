Mark Hollis stepping down as Michigan State AD

The Larry Nassar scandal has already cost Michigan State’s president her job. Now, the leader of the university’s athletics department is apparently out as well.
According to the Detroit Free Press, athletic director Mark Hollis is expected to tender his resignation at some point Friday morning. Hollis, an alum of the university, has been in his position since January of 2008.
The report comes shortly after Nassar, a professor at MSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine and sports physician for both the Spartans and USA Gymnastics, was sentenced to up to 175 years in jail for the systematic sexual abuse of more than 150 girls and young women. It has been reported that unnamed, high-ranking MSU officials were made aware of Nassar’s criminal behavior but, at best, did nothing.
The NCAA also sent a Notice of Inquiry to MSU three days ago in which the university was informed that it is under investigation for its handling of the allegations.
“Since my first day on the job as athletic director, my focus has always been on the student-athlete,” Hollis said in a statement when the probe was initially announced. “They are at the core of our athletic department mission statement. Our first priority has always been and will always be their health and safety.
“In regards to the letter we received from the NCAA [Tuesday] night, the athletic compliance and university general counsel offices are preparing a comprehensive response.”
An official announcement from the school on Hollis’ status is expected at some point Friday afternoon.
UPDATED 12:11 p.m. ET: At an emotional press conference, Mark Hollis announced that he was retiring as MSU’s athletic director. Per Hollis, he was not asked or forced to retire by anyone associated with the university. He also stated that he will continue to cooperate with the NCAA as its investigation continues.
On the same day Nick Saban was adding to his Alabama coaching staff, he also lost a longtime member of his Crimson Tide football program.
According to The Oregonian, Bobby Williams has left his off-field role at ‘Bama to take an on-field role at Oregon. The website reported that Williams signed a two-year contract, worth $300,000 annually, to be the Ducks’ special teams coordinator.
Williams and first-year UO head coach Mario Cristobal have a prior working relationship as the latter was a Saban assistant with the Tide from 2013-16 before moving on to the Ducks as a member of Willie Taggart‘s staff.
While neither program confirmed the development, Williams did indicate on his Twitter account that he has joined the Ducks.
Williams had spent the last decade as a part of Saban’s staff in Tuscaloosa. From 2008-2015, he served as the Tide’s tight ends coach and special teams coordinator. The past two seasons, he held an off-field role as special assistant to Saban.
The relationship with Saban stretches even further back as Williams was on his staff at Michigan State as running backs coach. When Saban left to take the job at LSU after the 1999 season, Williams took over as head coach of the Spartans; he didn’t last three full seasons in that job after posting a 16-17 record.
Williams was also on Saban’s staff at LSU as wide receivers coach in 2004, then moved with him to the Miami Dolphins for two years (2005-06) as running backs coach. All told, Williams has worked for Saban for 21 of the past 23 years, the lone exceptions being 2003 (wide receivers coach, Detroit Lions) and 2007 (high school assistant).
If there’s ever a good time to undergo surgery, late January’s as good as any if you’re a college football player.
After photos surfaced on social media showing Jarrett Stidham wearing a sling as he walked around campus, Auburn confirmed Thursday that the quarterback underwent what it described as “a minor [surgical] procedure” on his left (non-throwing) shoulder at some point this month. It’s unclear at this time whether the issue that needed cleaned up surgically came from an in-season injury or one that surfaced after the season ended.
According to a statement from the football program, head coach Gus Malzahn “expects [Stidham] to participate in spring practice,” which will kick off the month after next.
A transfer from Baylor, Stidham started every game under center for the SEC West champion Tigers. Stidham threw for 3,158 yards and 18 touchdowns this season, becoming just the second AU quarterback to throw for 3,000-plus yards in a single season. The first? Dameyune Craig back in 1997.
Citing what he called “unfinished business,” Stidham, a redshirt sophomore, announced earlier this month that he would be eschewing the NFL draft and returning to The Plains for at least one more season. Heading into the 2018 season, Stidham will likely be one of a handful of Heisman Trophy contenders.
Mike Bobo looked both inside and out of his Colorado State football program to fill holes on his coaching staff.
George Helow was promoted to safeties coach, the football program announced Thursday. Additionally, Eric Lewis was hired and brought in to coach the Rams’ cornerbacks, completing an overhaul of CSU’s secondary when it comes to the coaching side.
Lewis, the son of longtime NFL offensive coordinator Sherman Lewis, spent the 2017 season as a defensive quality control coach at Tennessee. Prior to that, he was the secondary coach at Georgia State (2015-16) and Buffalo (2014), while he coached cornerbacks at Louisville in 2008.
In 2009, Lewis was the coordinator of an Eastern Michigan defense that led the nation in fewest passing yards allowed.
Helow has spent the past two seasons with the Rams, first as a graduate assistant and then as a defensive quality control coach. This will mark his first on-field coaching job at the FBS level.
It’s been quite the busy day for Nick Saban on the coaching personnel front.
First, Alabama confirmed the hiring of Karl Scott as secondary coach. Then, reports surfaced that Saban was swiping newly-hired Michigan assistant Dan Enos to be his new quarterbacks coach to replace Brian Daboll, the offensive coordinator who left his jobs at ‘Bama to take the same positions with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills.
To cap off the single-day staff shuffle, the Crimson Tide also confirmed previous reports that Josh Gattis has been hired as the new wide receivers coach. Gattis replaces Mike Locksley, who was promoted to coordinator as the replacement for Daboll.
“Josh Gattis is an outstanding addition to our coaching staff,” Saban said in a statement. “He is a sharp, young coach who did a great job at Penn State and Vanderbilt before that, and we believe he will bring great energy to our program. He is an excellent recruiter and knows what he is doing in terms of coaching wide receivers and building relationships with the players. We are happy to welcome his wife Tesa and their son Jace to the Crimson Tide program.”
Gattis had spent the past six seasons on James Franklin-led coaching staffs, the first two at Vanderbilt and the last four at Penn State. In addition to receivers coach, Gattis held the title of passing-game coordinator and assistant special teams coordinator with the Nittany Lions.
Prior to joining Franklin at Vandy, Gattis, who played his college football at Wake Forest, was the receivers coach at Western Michigan in 2011. His first job in the profession came the year before as an offensive graduate assistant at North Carolina.