Mark Hollis stepping down as Michigan State AD

The Larry Nassar scandal has already cost Michigan State’s president her job. Now, the leader of the university’s athletics department is apparently out as well.

According to the Detroit Free Press, athletic director Mark Hollis is expected to tender his resignation at some point Friday morning. Hollis, an alum of the university, has been in his position since January of 2008.

The report comes shortly after Nassar, a professor at MSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine and sports physician for both the Spartans and USA Gymnastics, was sentenced to up to 175 years in jail for the systematic sexual abuse of more than 150 girls and young women. It has been reported that unnamed, high-ranking MSU officials were made aware of Nassar’s criminal behavior but, at best, did nothing.

The NCAA also sent a Notice of Inquiry to MSU three days ago in which the university was informed that it is under investigation for its handling of the allegations.

“Since my first day on the job as athletic director, my focus has always been on the student-athlete,” Hollis said in a statement when the probe was initially announced. “They are at the core of our athletic department mission statement. Our first priority has always been and will always be their health and safety.

“In regards to the letter we received from the NCAA [Tuesday] night, the athletic compliance and university general counsel offices are preparing a comprehensive response.”

An official announcement from the school on Hollis’ status is expected at some point Friday afternoon.

UPDATED 12:11 p.m. ET: At an emotional press conference, Mark Hollis announced that he was retiring as MSU’s athletic director. Per Hollis, he was not asked or forced to retire by anyone associated with the university. He also stated that he will continue to cooperate with the NCAA as its investigation continues.