Report: Louisville to hire former Notre Dame and Auburn defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder

By Kevin McGuireJan 27, 2018, 3:57 PM EST
Louisville has reportedly found its new defensive coordinator. According to a report from Football Scoop, Brian VanGorder will be hired as the next defensive coordinator at Louisville.

VanGorder spent the 2017 season as a defensive analyst for Oklahoma State, and it was suspected VanGorder would be promoted by Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy to a full-time position on the coaching staff. Prior to being an analyst for Oklahoma State last season, VanGorder spent the 2016 season in a similar position for Kirby Smart at Georgia after spending the two previous seasons as the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame.

With VanGorder as the defensive coordinator, Notre Dame ranked 45th and 42nd in the nation in total defense in 2015 and 2016, respectively. The Irish ranked 61st int he nation in scoring defense in 2016 after allowing 27.8 points per game.

VanGorder is a seasoned coach who has made many stops in college and the NFL over the years. In addition to his stops at Notre Dame, Georgia, and Oklahoma State, VanGorder has also made stops at UCF, Central Michigan, Western Illinois, and Auburn in college. In the NFL, VanGorder held assistant roles with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets, but it is his time with the Atlanta Falcons that is of note here. VanGorder was Bobby Petrino‘s linebacker coach during the head coach’s abbreviated stop in the NFL between jobs at Louisville and Arkansas. VanGorder remained in Atlanta for four more seasons as a defensive coordinator and will now be reunited with Petrino.

VanGorder will replace Peter Sirmon, who stepped down as defensive coordinator earlier this month.

Report: Vanderbilt to hire former Browns special teams coach

By Kevin McGuireJan 27, 2018, 2:38 PM EST
In need of a new special teams coordinator, Vanderbilt appears to be looking to the NFL scrap heap to fill the role. Shawn Mennenga, who most recently coached special teams for the Cleveland Browns, will reportedly be hired as the next special teams coach at Vanderbilt, according to a report from 247 Sports.

After the Cleveland Browns went 0-16 in the NFL this past season, there were some significant changes to the coaching staff while the franchise opted to retain head coach Hue Jackson. Mennenga was among the handful of coaches not retained. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor and special teams quality control coach Stan Watson were also among the special teams staff members removed from the payroll in Cleveland (Mennenga was a special teams assistant for the Browns).

A former letterman at Missouri, Mennenga has been coaching since 1994 but this will be his first coaching job with a power conference program or any FBS program. Mennenga had been a special teams assistant with the Browns since 2011 and had coached as a linebackers coach at South Dakota State prior to that.

Vanderbilt was ranked 127th in the nation in field goal percentage in 2017 after completing just three of seven tries. The Commodores also ranked 98th in the nation in punting average (39.76 yards per punt) and Vanderbilt ranked 98th in average punt return yardage allowed. Understandably, Vanderbilt’s stats in such categories will tend to lag behind most of the competition in the SEC for various reasons, but there is still plenty of room for improvement on special teams for Vandy in 2018.

Texas A&M completes coaching staff with addition of Elijah Robinson

By Kevin McGuireJan 27, 2018, 1:56 PM EST
New Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher continues to piece together his first staff in College Station since leaving Florida State. On Saturday, it was reported Fisher has added Baylor defensive line coach Elijah Robinson. Robinson will complete the 10-man assistant coaching staff for Texas A&M by filling the last vacancy on the staff a day after adding a pair of new coaches to the staff.

It is expected Robinson will take on the role of coaching the defensive tackles for the Aggies. He will join a staff led by defensive coordinator Mike Elko and includes Terry Price as defensive ends coach, Bradley Peveto as linebacker coach and Maurice Linguist as cornerbacks coach. Texas A&M added Jerry Schmidt as a strength and conditioning coach earlier this week.

Baylor head coach Matt Rhule shared a message of gratitude for Robinson. Robinson was a part of Rhule’s staff at Temple before moving to Waco last year.

With all of the pieces of the coaching staff now assembled, Fisher and his newly assembled staff can focus on making the final sales pitches on the recruiting trail before the next signing period. Then it is time to get to work for the spring as Texas A&M looks to turn things around a bit and put together a solid effort from start to finish in 2018.

Kansas State defensive cooridnator Tom Hayes retires

By Kevin McGuireJan 27, 2018, 12:36 PM EST
In a somewhat odd development on Friday night, Kansas State defensive coordinator Tom Hayes has retired from coaching. As reported Friday night by GoPowercat.com of 247 Sports, Hayes decided to retire after six years on the job under head coach Bill Snyder. The Wichita Eagle has also confirmed the news of the retirement.

As noted by the report from the original report, Hayes had intended to step into retirement at the end of the 2017 season. That outlook supposedly changed with Hayes opting to stick around for at least one more season. It is suspected Hayes was looking to retire at the same time Snyder may have moved on from being the head coach of the Wildcats, but Kansas State announced earlier this month Snyder will return for the 2018 season.

The reason the timing comes off as odd is because Kansas State just spent some time this week adding new members to the coaching staff, and we are smack dab in the middle of two signing days on the recruiting calendar, with the second national signing day coming up in two weeks. Earlier this week, Kansas State promoted Andre Coleman to the role of offensive coordinator and two other staff members received a promotion to work around some offseason coaching turnover on the assistant coaching staff. Both of those adjustments were on the offensive coaching side of the staff. The new departure of Hayes from the staff leaves Snyder with some more tinkering to do on the defensive side of the staff with signing day looming.

It is never too late for Kansas State to pull a coach from outside the program to fill such a role on the staff, but it may not be a surprise to see Kansas State stay in-house to fill the role of defensive coordinator. Blake Seiler has been assigned the role of assistant defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the Wildcats and may be the most likely option to take on the full-time role as defensive coordinator if Kansas State sticks to his own staff to find a replacement. And after replacing his offensive coordinator with an in-house promotion, that would certainly seem to be a likely scenario for the defensive coordinator vacancy now as well. Seiler is a former defensive end for Kansas State who played for Snyder. Seiler has been on the coaching staff for nine seasons, five as a full-time assistant coach.

Mark Dantonio labels reports that he’s resigning ‘absolutely false’

By John TaylorJan 26, 2018, 11:07 PM EST
9 Comments

The Larry Nassar scandal has already cost Michigan State’s president and athletic director their jobs.  Another high-profile athletic official at the university who’s rumored to be in the scandal’s crosshairs, on the other hand, has come out swinging in his own defense.

In the aftermath of Mark Hollisretiring” as the athletic director at MSU Friday morning, an ESPN Outside the Lines report alleged that, since 2007, at least 16 Spartans football players have been accused of sexual assault or violence against women; the beginning of that timeline coincides with Mark Dantonio taking over the Spartans football program as head coach, a position he’s held the past 11 seasons.  In the damning report, it was alleged that, in at last one instance, Dantonio personally handled a claim made against one of his players instead of going through the proper Title IX channels.

Following the OTL report, speculation was running rampant that Dantonio was planning on stepping down as MSU’s head football coach.  During an impromptu meeting with the media Friday evening, Dantonio labeled the resignation speculation as “absolutely false.” Furthermore, in response to the allegations directed at him in the OTL report, Dantonio said in a statement he read to the media that he’s “here tonight to say that any accusations of my handling of any complaints of sexual assault individually are completely false.”

Below is the entirety of the statement Dantonio read to the media addressing the day’s developments:

During this extremely difficult and challenging time for our community, I would first like to express our deepest sympathies and my deepest sympathies to the courageous survivors of Larry Nassar’s abuse. It was absolutely heartbreaking to hear their stories and the pain and suffering they went through, and we are only in the beginning stages of the healing process for the community and even more importantly for the survivors and their families.

I have received many questions and inquiries about today’s reports and the latest reports. I’m here tonight to say that any accusations of my handling of any complaints of sexual assault individually are completely false. Every incident reported in that article was documented by either police or the Michigan State Title IX office. I have always worked with the proper authorities when dealing with cases of sexual assault.

We have always had high standards in this program, and that will never change. The values that we teach to everyone in this program will be enforced. We’ve also always tackled problems here head-on and have dealt with issues. When you find out about the problems, it has come from the police or the university authorities. I can assure you as in last year’s incident, I also immediately reported that to the proper authorities.

That’s really all I have to say. I want to thank you for your time. You know, I’m advised against questions, but I feel completely steadfast in what I said today.