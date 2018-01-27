Texas A&M completes coaching staff with addition of Elijah Robinson

New Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher continues to piece together his first staff in College Station since leaving Florida State. On Saturday, it was reported Fisher has added Baylor defensive line coach Elijah Robinson. Robinson will complete the 10-man assistant coaching staff for Texas A&M by filling the last vacancy on the staff a day after adding a pair of new coaches to the staff.
It is expected Robinson will take on the role of coaching the defensive tackles for the Aggies. He will join a staff led by defensive coordinator Mike Elko and includes Terry Price as defensive ends coach, Bradley Peveto as linebacker coach and Maurice Linguist as cornerbacks coach. Texas A&M added Jerry Schmidt as a strength and conditioning coach earlier this week.
Baylor head coach Matt Rhule shared a message of gratitude for Robinson. Robinson was a part of Rhule’s staff at Temple before moving to Waco last year.
With all of the pieces of the coaching staff now assembled, Fisher and his newly assembled staff can focus on making the final sales pitches on the recruiting trail before the next signing period. Then it is time to get to work for the spring as Texas A&M looks to turn things around a bit and put together a solid effort from start to finish in 2018.
In need of a new special teams coordinator, Vanderbilt appears to be looking to the NFL scrap heap to fill the role. Shawn Mennenga, who most recently coached special teams for the Cleveland Browns, will reportedly be hired as the next special teams coach at Vanderbilt, according to a report from 247 Sports.
After the Cleveland Browns went 0-16 in the NFL this past season, there were some significant changes to the coaching staff while the franchise opted to retain head coach Hue Jackson. Mennenga was among the handful of coaches not retained. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor and special teams quality control coach Stan Watson were also among the special teams staff members removed from the payroll in Cleveland (Mennenga was a special teams assistant for the Browns).
A former letterman at Missouri, Mennenga has been coaching since 1994 but this will be his first coaching job with a power conference program or any FBS program. Mennenga had been a special teams assistant with the Browns since 2011 and had coached as a linebackers coach at South Dakota State prior to that.
Vanderbilt was ranked 127th in the nation in field goal percentage in 2017 after completing just three of seven tries. The Commodores also ranked 98th in the nation in punting average (39.76 yards per punt) and Vanderbilt ranked 98th in average punt return yardage allowed. Understandably, Vanderbilt’s stats in such categories will tend to lag behind most of the competition in the SEC for various reasons, but there is still plenty of room for improvement on special teams for Vandy in 2018.
In a somewhat odd development on Friday night, Kansas State defensive coordinator Tom Hayes has retired from coaching. As reported Friday night by GoPowercat.com of 247 Sports, Hayes decided to retire after six years on the job under head coach Bill Snyder. The Wichita Eagle has also confirmed the news of the retirement.
As noted by the report from the original report, Hayes had intended to step into retirement at the end of the 2017 season. That outlook supposedly changed with Hayes opting to stick around for at least one more season. It is suspected Hayes was looking to retire at the same time Snyder may have moved on from being the head coach of the Wildcats, but Kansas State announced earlier this month Snyder will return for the 2018 season.
The reason the timing comes off as odd is because Kansas State just spent some time this week adding new members to the coaching staff, and we are smack dab in the middle of two signing days on the recruiting calendar, with the second national signing day coming up in two weeks. Earlier this week, Kansas State promoted Andre Coleman to the role of offensive coordinator and two other staff members received a promotion to work around some offseason coaching turnover on the assistant coaching staff. Both of those adjustments were on the offensive coaching side of the staff. The new departure of Hayes from the staff leaves Snyder with some more tinkering to do on the defensive side of the staff with signing day looming.
It is never too late for Kansas State to pull a coach from outside the program to fill such a role on the staff, but it may not be a surprise to see Kansas State stay in-house to fill the role of defensive coordinator. Blake Seiler has been assigned the role of assistant defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the Wildcats and may be the most likely option to take on the full-time role as defensive coordinator if Kansas State sticks to his own staff to find a replacement. And after replacing his offensive coordinator with an in-house promotion, that would certainly seem to be a likely scenario for the defensive coordinator vacancy now as well. Seiler is a former defensive end for Kansas State who played for Snyder. Seiler has been on the coaching staff for nine seasons, five as a full-time assistant coach.
The Larry Nassar scandal has already cost Michigan State’s president and athletic director their jobs. Another high-profile athletic official at the university who’s rumored to be in the scandal’s crosshairs, on the other hand, has come out swinging in his own defense.
In the aftermath of Mark Hollis “retiring” as the athletic director at MSU Friday morning, an ESPN Outside the Lines report alleged that, since 2007, at least 16 Spartans football players have been accused of sexual assault or violence against women; the beginning of that timeline coincides with Mark Dantonio taking over the Spartans football program as head coach, a position he’s held the past 11 seasons. In the damning report, it was alleged that, in at last one instance, Dantonio personally handled a claim made against one of his players instead of going through the proper Title IX channels.
Following the OTL report, speculation was running rampant that Dantonio was planning on stepping down as MSU’s head football coach. During an impromptu meeting with the media Friday evening, Dantonio labeled the resignation speculation as “absolutely false.” Furthermore, in response to the allegations directed at him in the OTL report, Dantonio said in a statement he read to the media that he’s “here tonight to say that any accusations of my handling of any complaints of sexual assault individually are completely false.”
Below is the entirety of the statement Dantonio read to the media addressing the day’s developments:
During this extremely difficult and challenging time for our community, I would first like to express our deepest sympathies and my deepest sympathies to the courageous survivors of Larry Nassar’s abuse. It was absolutely heartbreaking to hear their stories and the pain and suffering they went through, and we are only in the beginning stages of the healing process for the community and even more importantly for the survivors and their families.
I have received many questions and inquiries about today’s reports and the latest reports. I’m here tonight to say that any accusations of my handling of any complaints of sexual assault individually are completely false. Every incident reported in that article was documented by either police or the Michigan State Title IX office. I have always worked with the proper authorities when dealing with cases of sexual assault.
We have always had high standards in this program, and that will never change. The values that we teach to everyone in this program will be enforced. We’ve also always tackled problems here head-on and have dealt with issues. When you find out about the problems, it has come from the police or the university authorities. I can assure you as in last year’s incident, I also immediately reported that to the proper authorities.
That’s really all I have to say. I want to thank you for your time. You know, I’m advised against questions, but I feel completely steadfast in what I said today.
One of the top pro-style quarterbacks left to be recruited in the Class of 2018 with the second national signing day on the horizon is Tanner McKee of California. With a number of power conference programs attempting to make a final recruiting sales pitch to win his recruitment, McKee will still be a couple of years away from playing college football. That is because McKee will follow through on a two-year Mormon mission before moving forward with his college football career.
“To me, it’s about being dedicated to what you believe in,” McKee said in a story published by Adam Kramer of Bleacher Report. “Other people are going to think I’m nuts for going out for two years, but I feel like this will help me in the long run. You don’t have to just pick football or your faith. You can balance them and have both.”
According to Rivals, McKee has plenty of options worth considering as we approach the more traditional signing day in a couple of weeks. Among them are offers from Alabama, Georgia, Nebraska, Stanford, Washington, Texas, and BYU, just to name a few. For his recruiting process, the determination to fulfill his two-year mission has been a bit of a hurdle for some coaching staffs along the way.
“I think his mission trip probably has steered some schools away as a whole,” McKee’s high school coach Matt Logan said to Bleacher Report. “You’re projecting the student-athlete two years out, and I think that’s hard for some.”
Some schools and programs can afford to take that kind of a risk when evaluating talent, but it is understandable why there might be a little bit of reluctance to go all in on what could be a very talented prospect. A lot can happen in two years for any recruit, especially one not playing football over the course of the next two years before potentially putting the pads back on for a full season.
McKee has 23 offers on the table, though, so there is still plenty of interest ina quarterback with plenty of upside potential.