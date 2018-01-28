Baylor WR Jared Atkinson to take semester off before rejoining Bears

Baylor will be down a wide receiver this spring, but it will be temporary. Sophomore Jared Atkinson will be taking some time off from school and football so he can be closer to his family this semester, but he says he will return to the program.
“I officially will be taking a semester off from Baylor University due to personal/family issues,” Atkinson said in a brief statement shared on Twitter. “I will most definitely be back to Baylor soon. I really just need this time off and to be close to my family.”
Atkinson’s mother, Mo Atkinson, is fighting breast cancer. She shared her appreciation for Baylor head coach Matt Rhule for allowing Jared the time away. Both of Atkinson’s parents took to Twitter to confirm Jared will be making his return to Baylor after the appropriate time off to be with the family.
Atkinson appeared in all 12 games for Baylor last season and was responsible for five receptions for 73 yards.
Iowa scored one of the loudest upsets of the 2017 college football season when the Hawkeyes dismantled Ohio State in Kinnick Stadium. At the time, the loss put a huge dent in Ohio State’s playoff hopes and the lopsided setback to Iowa ultimately proved to be the deciding hurdle that prevented Ohio State from playing in the College Football Playoff (allowing Alabama to go on and so some damage instead). Now, two Iowa players are auctioning off the special alternate jerseys worn during the game in an effort to raise money for the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital.
Josh Jackson and Miles Taylor, each moving on from college football, are teaming up to try and raise money for the Children’s Hospital.
To put everyone at ease, this is not a violation of NCAA rules because both players are seniors moving on from college football, thus no longer having any eligibility or responsibilities to adhere to NCAA rules. Even if either player was returning, the NCAA would not be stupid enough to weigh in and block such a potential auction for a worthy cause, right? Right?!
As of this posting, Taylor says the bidding has gone up as high as $13,000. That is incredible.
The Children’s Hospital received a good dose of national exposure this past season with the introduction of a new tradition at all Iowa home games with fans in Kinnick Stadium taking a moment to wave to the children watching from the windows of the adjacent hospital at the end of the first quarter.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year once again, because videos of coaches doing anything and whatever it takes to win over the hearts of recruits and their families is in full swing. Leading the charge, naturally, is Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who is no stranger to breaking out his dancing shoes when the occasion calls for it. And when you are visiting one a potential recruit, you better make sure those dancing shoes are polished and ready to go.
But Saban is a mastermind when it comes to knowing what to do on the recruiting trail, and he never leaves Tuscaloosa without being ready to hit the dance floor at a moment’s notice. If there is a one percent chance dancing will help Saban add another prized recruit to his stable of quality players, then he will act on it with 100 percent certainty.
As Saban was working on recruiting cornerback Eddie Smith, the national championship coach was captured in a video doing the Cupid Shuffle with some of Smith’s family.
Smith is rated as a three-star prospect according to Rivals, but the Louisiana native is considered to be deciding between Alabama, Mississippi State, and Missouri. With precious little time remaining before the next national signing day (February 7), we can only hope to see more coaches caught on film attempting to bust a move. If Saban’s going to do it, there is no excuse for any other coach not to do the same.
Bomani Jones is spot on with this analysis.
And if there ever comes a time when Saban decides it is time to step away from coaching, here’s hoping he gets a spot on “Dancing With the Stars.”
Helmet sticker to Dr. Saturday.
Part of the tradition of attending a USC football game is getting a chance to see the Trojan mascot ride out to the middle of the field on top of his white steed, Traveler. Sadly, USC has announced the passing of the latest in the line of horse mascots. Traveler VII, the horse that became the official on-field horse mascot for USC beginning in 2003, passed away at the age of 23.
The announcement of the passing of the former USC horse mascot was shared with a message on Facebook.
Traveler VII was retired from his USC duties following the Rose Bowl from the 2016 season, in which USC rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Penn State in what was the highest-scoring Rose Bowl until this past season when Georgia and Oklahoma edged the game from the previous season. USC introduced Traveler IX at USC’s 2017 season opener against Western Michigan last fall.
Traveler VIII passed away at 14 years of age in 2013, never getting the opportunity to race onto the field and patrol the sidelines at a USC game.
Stanford running back Bryce Love added one more piece of hardware to his collection for the 2017 season on Saturday evening. Love was named the recipient of the Lombardi Award, becoming the first player in Stanford history to win the award in recognition of his performance on the field and leadership.
Love was one of seven finalists for the award this season. Other finalists included Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma, 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson of Louisville, Saquon Barkley of Penn State, Minkah Fitzpatrick of Alabama, Joel Lanning of Iowa State, and Shaquem Griffin of UCF. The criteria for the award opened the award up to more positions as opposed to the previous restrictions to focus on interior linemen and linebackers. Beginning with this year’s award, the Lombardi Award was more of an overall player of the year accolade.
Love had previously been awarded the Doak Walker Award as the top running back in the nation in addition to being named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and a unanimous All-American. The Pac-12’s leading rusher, Love rushed for 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns to help lead Stanford into the Pac-12 championship game. Love was also the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy.