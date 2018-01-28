Baylor WR Jared Atkinson to take semester off before rejoining Bears

Baylor will be down a wide receiver this spring, but it will be temporary. Sophomore Jared Atkinson will be taking some time off from school and football so he can be closer to his family this semester, but he says he will return to the program.

“I officially will be taking a semester off from Baylor University due to personal/family issues,” Atkinson said in a brief statement shared on Twitter. “I will most definitely be back to Baylor soon. I really just need this time off and to be close to my family.”

Atkinson’s mother, Mo Atkinson, is fighting breast cancer. She shared her appreciation for Baylor head coach Matt Rhule for allowing Jared the time away. Both of Atkinson’s parents took to Twitter to confirm Jared will be making his return to Baylor after the appropriate time off to be with the family.

YES, big thank you to @CoachMattRhule and @BUFootball for all that you have done in support of our son, Jared. As our family prepares for my battle against breast cancer, we will continue to welcome any and all thoughts and prayers during this trying time. Much love Baylor‼️ — Mo Atkinson (@monique_atk) January 28, 2018

Atkinson appeared in all 12 games for Baylor last season and was responsible for five receptions for 73 yards.

Follow @KevinOnCFB