Iowa players auctioning off jerseys worn during blowout of Ohio State

By Kevin McGuireJan 28, 2018, 3:00 PM EST
Iowa scored one of the loudest upsets of the 2017 college football season when the Hawkeyes dismantled Ohio State in Kinnick Stadium. At the time, the loss put a huge dent in Ohio State’s playoff hopes and the lopsided setback to Iowa ultimately proved to be the deciding hurdle that prevented Ohio State from playing in the College Football Playoff (allowing Alabama to go on and so some damage instead). Now, two Iowa players are auctioning off the special alternate jerseys worn during the game in an effort to raise money for the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital.

Josh Jackson and Miles Taylor, each moving on from college football, are teaming up to try and raise money for the Children’s Hospital.

To put everyone at ease, this is not a violation of NCAA rules because both players are seniors moving on from college football, thus no longer having any eligibility or responsibilities to adhere to NCAA rules. Even if either player was returning, the NCAA would not be stupid enough to weigh in and block such a potential auction for a worthy cause, right? Right?!

As of this posting, Taylor says the bidding has gone up as high as $13,000. That is incredible.

The Children’s Hospital received a good dose of national exposure this past season with the introduction of a new tradition at all Iowa home games with fans in Kinnick Stadium taking a moment to wave to the children watching from the windows of the adjacent hospital at the end of the first quarter.

Nick Saban is breaking out his dancing shoes on recruiting trail

By Kevin McGuireJan 28, 2018, 1:48 PM EST
It’s the most wonderful time of the year once again, because videos of coaches doing anything and whatever it takes to win over the hearts of recruits and their families is in full swing. Leading the charge, naturally, is Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who is no stranger to breaking out his dancing shoes when the occasion calls for it. And when you are visiting one a potential recruit, you better make sure those dancing shoes are polished and ready to go.

But Saban is a mastermind when it comes to knowing what to do on the recruiting trail, and he never leaves Tuscaloosa without being ready to hit the dance floor at a moment’s notice. If there is a one percent chance dancing will help Saban add another prized recruit to his stable of quality players, then he will act on it with 100 percent certainty.

As Saban was working on recruiting cornerback Eddie Smith, the national championship coach was captured in a video doing the Cupid Shuffle with some of Smith’s family.

Smith is rated as a three-star prospect according to Rivals, but the Louisiana native is considered to be deciding between Alabama, Mississippi State, and Missouri. With precious little time remaining before the next national signing day (February 7), we can only hope to see more coaches caught on film attempting to bust a move. If Saban’s going to do it, there is no excuse for any other coach not to do the same.

Bomani Jones is spot on with this analysis.

And if there ever comes a time when Saban decides it is time to step away from coaching, here’s hoping he gets a spot on “Dancing With the Stars.”

USC announces passing of Traveler VII

By Kevin McGuireJan 28, 2018, 1:31 PM EST
3 Comments

Part of the tradition of attending a USC football game is getting a chance to see the Trojan mascot ride out to the middle of the field on top of his white steed, Traveler. Sadly, USC has announced the passing of the latest in the line of horse mascots. Traveler VII, the horse that became the official on-field horse mascot for USC beginning in 2003, passed away at the age of 23.

The announcement of the passing of the former USC horse mascot was shared with a message on Facebook.

Traveler VII was retired from his USC duties following the Rose Bowl from the 2016 season, in which USC rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Penn State in what was the highest-scoring Rose Bowl until this past season when Georgia and Oklahoma edged the game from the previous season. USC introduced Traveler IX at USC’s 2017 season opener against Western Michigan last fall.

Traveler VIII passed away at 14 years of age in 2013, never getting the opportunity to race onto the field and patrol the sidelines at a USC game.

Stanford RB Bryce Love wins Lombardi Award for 2017 season

By Kevin McGuireJan 28, 2018, 12:18 PM EST
Stanford running back Bryce Love added one more piece of hardware to his collection for the 2017 season on Saturday evening. Love was named the recipient of the Lombardi Award, becoming the first player in Stanford history to win the award in recognition of his performance on the field and leadership.

Love was one of seven finalists for the award this season. Other finalists included Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma, 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson of Louisville, Saquon Barkley of Penn State, Minkah Fitzpatrick of Alabama, Joel Lanning of Iowa State, and Shaquem Griffin of UCF. The criteria for the award opened the award up to more positions as opposed to the previous restrictions to focus on interior linemen and linebackers. Beginning with this year’s award, the Lombardi Award was more of an overall player of the year accolade.

Love had previously been awarded the Doak Walker Award as the top running back in the nation in addition to being named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and a unanimous All-American. The Pac-12’s leading rusher, Love rushed for 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns to help lead Stanford into the Pac-12 championship game. Love was also the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy.

Richmond QB Kyle Lauletta steals show in Senior Bowl; Baker Mayfield leaves early

By Kevin McGuireJan 27, 2018, 6:18 PM EST
2 Comments

The Senior Bowl can be a terrific opportunity for top senior prospects from the lower divisions of football to make a serious impact in the NFL draft cycle. On Saturday in Mobile, Alabama, it was Richmond quarterback Kyle Lauletta who shined the brightest in the annual Senior Bowl. Lauletta passed for a game-high 198 yards and three touchdowns to help the team of top seniors from the South blow out the North, 45-16.

Lauletta, the CAA Offensive Player of the Year and a First-Team All-CAA, took advantage of the opportunity against some of the top senior players college football had to offer in the top all-star game college football has. Lauletta connected on some big plays to LSU wide receiver D.J. Chark (who had five receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown). Lauletta was named the Senior Bowl MVP for his performance.

Lauletta also showed off the ability to send a laser into the end zone when needed.

The South also got a big game out of Western Kentucky quarterback Mike White, who completed eight of his 11 pass attempts for 128 yards and a touchdown. It was White who was one of the stars of the first half of the game. San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny was also making plays all day long, ending his final college game with 64 rushing yards on nine attempts and one 73-yard touchdown reception (after Virginia quarterback Kurt Benkert made a nice play to avoid pressure).

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen had a slow start to the game once coming into the game for the North, but he was in control in the second half. Allen threw both of his touchdowns in the third quarter before ending his day with 158 yards and 9-of-13 passing.

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield started the game for the North team but appeared just for a couple of offensive series before leaving the game late in the first quarter and then leaving the stadium entirely at halftime. After completing three of seven pass attempts for nine yards, Mayfield’s exit from the Senior Bowl came quickly. Mayfield reportedly left the stadium to return home to be with his mother, who was recently hospitalized for a heart condition. Washington State quarterback Luke Falk left Mobile, Alabama on Friday to attend the funeral services for former teammate Tyler Hilinski.

South Alabama safety Jeremy Reaves had a solid outing in his home stadium. Reaves was tasked with covering Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki in coverage, and Reaves broke up two passes intended for one of the top tight ends in the country, including one on a two-point conversion try in the third quarter. Not too many players managed to cover Gesicki that well the past couple of seasons. Reaves also came up with an interception of Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee later in the third quarter.

Other players having solid outings included Arizona State running back Kalen Ballage (10 carries for 57 yards), Colorado State wide receiver Michael Gallup (3 receptions for 60 yards), and UCF wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (5 receptions, 79 yards, 1 TD).

There was a moment of comedy late in the game when UCF’s Shaquem Griffen was doing a sideline interview for the NFL Network. While discussing his chances of being invited to the NFL Combine and his tackling techniques, Griffen was alerted he was supposed to be on the field for punt coverage, which sent Griffen scrambling to get on the field before being pulled back to the sideline.

After having great weather all week long, the Senior Bowl moved to a running clock in the second half as the weather continued to turn nasty. And now, another Senior Bowl is in the books as some of the top seniors in college football now officially move on to pursue their NFL dreams.