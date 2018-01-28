Iowa players auctioning off jerseys worn during blowout of Ohio State

Iowa scored one of the loudest upsets of the 2017 college football season when the Hawkeyes dismantled Ohio State in Kinnick Stadium. At the time, the loss put a huge dent in Ohio State’s playoff hopes and the lopsided setback to Iowa ultimately proved to be the deciding hurdle that prevented Ohio State from playing in the College Football Playoff (allowing Alabama to go on and so some damage instead). Now, two Iowa players are auctioning off the special alternate jerseys worn during the game in an effort to raise money for the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital.

Josh Jackson and Miles Taylor, each moving on from college football, are teaming up to try and raise money for the Children’s Hospital.

Auctioning off my Alternate Black Iowa Jersey, Helmet, and Cleats worn in the win of Ohio State to raise money for the UI Children’s Hospital! All of the money is going to go the hospital! Let’s get the most we can for these kids! Its the least we can do! Who’s in?! Starts now!! — Miles Taylor (@Miles_Taylor19) January 28, 2018

Auctioning off my Alternate Black Iowa Jersey, Helmet, and Cleats worn in the win of Ohio State to raise money for the UI Children’s Hospital! All of the money is going to go the hospital.. Its the least we can do. Starts now! Me and @Miles_Taylor19 — joshua r. jackson (@IM_TEXAS_TRILL) January 28, 2018

To put everyone at ease, this is not a violation of NCAA rules because both players are seniors moving on from college football, thus no longer having any eligibility or responsibilities to adhere to NCAA rules. Even if either player was returning, the NCAA would not be stupid enough to weigh in and block such a potential auction for a worthy cause, right? Right?!

As of this posting, Taylor says the bidding has gone up as high as $13,000. That is incredible.

Bidding starts back up at 1pm! Currently at $13,000! Let’s raise the bar for the kids!!! Let’s continue to make a difference!!! We can do it!!!! — Miles Taylor (@Miles_Taylor19) January 28, 2018

The Children’s Hospital received a good dose of national exposure this past season with the introduction of a new tradition at all Iowa home games with fans in Kinnick Stadium taking a moment to wave to the children watching from the windows of the adjacent hospital at the end of the first quarter.

